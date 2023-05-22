Parasite Actor Song Kang-Ho To Star In Korean Remake Of Drishyam

Drishyam is all set to get a remake in the Korean language. Now, it has been revealed that Parasite actor Song Kang-Ho will be playing the lead role in the Korean adaptation of the film. According to Telegraph, the makers of the film announced the update at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Song Kang-Ho is known for his roles in Parasite, Snowpiercer, and Memories of Murder among others. He received critical acclaim for his performances. In the Korean adaptation of Drishyam, he will be reprising the role of Georgekutty. The announcement was made at India Pavilion on Sunday (May 21). Aside from acting, Kang Ho is also producing the film. The film will be directed by Kim Jee-Woon.

Song kang-ho (Parasite, Memories of Murder) to reprise Georgekutty in the official Korean remake of #Drishyam, which is to be directed by Kim Jee-woon (I Saw The Devil).



The announcement was today at the Cannes Film Festival. Coincidentally, it's #Mohanlal's birthday today. ✨️ pic.twitter.com/fKVuVsNNgl — veee (@sonder_being) May 21, 2023

With this update, Drishyam will mark the first collaboration between an Indian and Korean production house. Additionally, it also becomes the first Malayalam film to get an official Korean remake. According to Deadline, all three Drishyam films will be made by Anthology and the work on the first film will begin early next year.

Kumar Mangat Pathak on Drishyam remake

During the announcement, Drishyam producer Kumar Mangat Pathak was present at the film festival. He expressed his excitement and said, "I’m excited that the Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity."