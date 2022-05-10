Cannes 2022: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde & More B'wood Celebs To Walk Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to take place between May 17 to May 28 in France. This year, the excitement of the festival is going through the roof considering the heavy presence and representation of India at the event. Earlier, it was announced that actor Deepika Padukone will represent India at Cannes 2022 as part of the jury.

Moreover, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced that five startups will be pitched to the audio-visual industry for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Apart from Deepika Padukone, many A-list Bollywood celebrities are now confirmed to walk the red carpet of the prestigious event.

Cannes 2022: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, and more to walk red carpet

As per PTI, the Cannes Film Festival 2022 will witness the attendance of some of the biggest celebrities to represent the Indian contingent. Akshay Kumar, who is all set for the release of the historical drama Prithviraj, will grace the red carpet. Additionally, music maestro AR Rahman will reportedly grace the event.

Fresh off the success of the action thriller Beast and drama Radhe Shyam, actor Pooja Hegde will also grace the red carpet. Lastly, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will be among the Indian celebrities who will walk the red carpet on the opening day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian contingent.

More on Cannes 2022

As reported by ANI, Union Minister Anurag Thakur talked about the significance of the film festival by stating, ''India which is known as the world's largest filmmaker, many from the entertainment industries will be attending Cannes Film Festival this year. Our focus will be to pitch India as the content creator of the world. We will show the type of films in Cannes that will showcase India's strength in content,''

India & France are celebrating 75 yrs of diplomatic ties. India has been officially invited as country of honour to the Cannes Film Festival. 5 startups would be pitching to audio-visual industry. R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry' will have world premiere there:Union min Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/jMg9T25N8Y — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

He continued, ''Our branding in Cannes will have only one focus that is India is the content hub of the world. This will bring business to the country. Our rich filmmaking, and heritage all will be shown,'' Additionally, he also announced that R Madhavan's upcoming biographical film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be premiered at the festival.

(With inputs from PTI)