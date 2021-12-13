PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu As She Wins Miss Universe 2021 Title

India's Harnaaz Sandhu made the nation proud by bagging the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant event. Harnaaz brought home the prestigious honour after 21 years after Lara Dutta won this title last time in the year 2000.

As Harnaaz clinched the Miss Universe title, wishes poured in for the model from the film fraternity. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken to his verified Twitter handle and congratulated the 21-year-old model and actor.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu

Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours." Numerous celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Kangana Ranaut, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, and others have dropped their heartfelt wishes for the winner.

Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz got crowned Miss Universe 2021 at a glitzy ceremony at the Red Sea port of Eilat in the early hours of Monday morning, by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. The 21-year-old has multiple pageant titles to her name including Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019. She was placed as a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019.

Harnaaz wore a gorgeous shimmery gown with silver accents and a mermaid-shaped silhouette for her last round designed by a trans woman, Saisha Shinde. Her gown also had a middle slit up to her knees. She accessorised her glamorous look with a pair of earrings and a ring. Harnaaz held the hands of the contestant from Paraguay, moments before the announcement. As soon as host Steve Harvey announced her as the winner of the pageant, she broke into tears. Harnaaz was then presented with a bouquet of flowers and the prestigious crown.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. She completed her schooling in her home state and pursued a career in modelling. The model has also starred in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03/PIB