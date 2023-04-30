SEVENTEEN Seungkwan Gifts Book To Moonbin After His Death

ASTRO member Moonbin's untimely demise left the industry teary-eyed. His best friend and SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan wanted to belatedly gift him a book by author Lee Jung-Hyun. Recently, the author shed some light on the incident.

Lee Jung-Hyun revealed that Seungkwan had bought five books from him, one of them was for his best friend Moonbin. When he received the request, he did not realise who it was at first but later, he connected the dots and found out about Moonbin and Seungkwan'a friendship. He took to social media and shared a photo of his book Although I'm Not Good At It, I Wish to Live Well with a note that read, "Let’s meet again someday. I hope that when that day comes, you will have become a person whose pillow has never been wet, and we can smile. Let’s be curious of each other as if we have never met before. Let’s wave our hands and part, as if we have seen each other yesterday, as if we will meet again tomorrow. Be well and see you again."

'Seungkwan said that Moonbin enjoyed thinking and writing'

In a long caption, Lee Jung Hyun recalled the time when Seungkwan said that he wanted to gift his book to his friend who is no more. Citing the reason, the K-Pop idol said that Moonbin enjoyed thinking and writing. Jung Hyun wrote, "It was the first time I received such a request. He said he wanted to give a book of mine to a friend as a gift, but the friend was no longer here. He said his friend enjoyed thinking and writing, so he wanted to read my writings with his friend. It wasn’t odd for me to think of his name at that moment."

"Because although I’d never met him, at the time that I heard the news, I had already spent a few days touching his name. Because I had spent the very few days prior, thinking of him and writing him a message. Seungkwan had received a recommendation for the book from another customer, and when I heard the name that would go on the first page, I realized that the book was meant for Bin-ssi. That name did not disappear from my mind for a few days," he added.

"My customer [Seungkwan] bought five books, and I signed four while standing. I held the last book and sat down. As I wrote the name lingering in my mind, my pen could not move, and I stared at the white paper on the first page for a long time. I rewrote the sentences that I had written thinking of him. I will remember his bright smile for a long time, so I hope that we can meet again one day and share a conversation. Although I am still not good, I hope that the words I’ve rewritten with a trembling hand will reach you a little closer," the author concluded.