Moonbin Death: SEVENTEEN Seungkwan Remembers Late ASTRO Singer With Emotional Note

ASTRO’s Moonbin died at his residence in Seoul, South Korea on April 19. The 25-year-old singer's funeral was a quiet one, with his group members, close friends and family members in attendance. Days after Moonbin’s demise, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, who was a close friend of the late idol, shared a long note for his late friend on his Instagram handle.

Sharing a carousel of pictures, Seungkwan wrote, “You (Moonbin) were someone who made me see the world differently, it's hard to get along with someone this well. We walked for hours with no destination, captured pretty views in our camera, got lost in thought looking at the night sky, sang in the streets while drunk on alcohol. (You) always charged my phone for me when I fell asleep drunk. [You] said we should exercise even when it's pouring, so we climbed Namsan while getting hit by the rain. We've laughed at useless things, got red in the face & fought about useless things and didn't contact each other despite feeling sad because we let our pride get in the way. But, eventually missed each other and apologized, made up and had even more fun after that as if it never happened (sic)."

"You're my lifelong pride"

He added, "Worked hard as much as we played hard. You're admirable for even doing that so well. You monitored me more attentively than anyone and respected me more than anyone. You were happy and sad for me for every moment, as if it was yours too. My friend Bin, to whom saying "I love you" too, wasn't awkward or embarrassing, and who hugged and comforted me until the very end. Saying you're a good person is not even close to (who you are), you're my lifelong pride. Given all of this, I can live with pride saying that I was your closest friend right?” Read the full note here:

Earlier, Seungkwan also left a note for Moonbin at his memorial place. The letter read, “Moonbingi please wait a little bit. I'll make the universe feel like yours. I really really love you. When we meet again, make sure to hug me -bbooya.” Seventeen’s other members Wonwoo, Mingyu and Dokyeom also left handwritten notes for the late ASTRO member at his memorial. Moonbin’s close friends and family members’ letter was also shared on social media.