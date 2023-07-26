SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan Makes A Comeback In The Devil's Plan After Acting Break

SEVENTEEN band member Seungkwan is all set to make a return to the screen. The South Korean singer has been officially announced to be a part of the cast of The Devil's Plan. This comes after the K-pop idol was on a hiatus owing to health concerns.

3 things you need to know

Seungkwan is a vocalist with South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN.

The Devil's Plan is a original reality show from Netflix Korea.

Besides Seungkwan, the reality show will also feature other well-known names from South Korea showbiz.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan all set to return to the screens

In an official announcement made by Netflix Korea's social media handles, the cast for upcoming reality show, The Devil's Plan, was announced. Among the 12 names announced, was SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan. A translation of the official announcement reads, "Who will be the winner who will take up to 500 million won in a fierce brain battle. #TheDevilsPlan."



The Devil's Plan is a survival reality show which will see 12 well-known faces go head to head, using tact to bring home a massive cash prize. 500 million Korean won is up for grabs for the winner of the show. Seungkwan will be seen along side other well-known names like Ha Seok Jin, Danielle Suh, Lee Si Won and Park Kyeong Rim to name a few.

Seungkwan comes out of his hiatus

Seungkwan has had a tough year when it comes to the health front. Not long back, an indefinite hiatus was announced on his part. This news came after the singer had to be suddenly hospitalised. He had briefly made an appearance at the band's FOLLOW tour concert in Seoul a few days back to cheer on his band as they took to the stage for their performance. Soon after, news of him joining The Devil's Plan was shared.