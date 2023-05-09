Korean Boy Band SEVENTEEN Sweeps Off Charts With Its Tenth Mini-album FML

SEVENTEEN, a popular K-pop boy band, has received several accolades for their tenth mini-album titled FML. The band has officially sold more than three million copies of their album on the first day of the release. Apart from that, they have also set a new benchmark after recording the highest Initial Chodong sales with over four million copies being sold in the first-ever week.

The mini-album by the Korean boy band also received success in Japan. They ranked first on the weekly album chart of Oricon. Their achievements did not stop there. The band's album FML also ranked first on Billboard Japan Artist 100, Downloaded Album, Hot Album, Top Album Sales, and more.

FML is special to fans because it is the first album that has double or two title songs. Their first title song was F*ck My Life and the other was Super. Reportedly, Super topped iTunes' top song chart in almost 36 countries. They include Brazil, India, Singapore, and the Philippines, among others.

SEVENTEEN'S agency releasing statement regarding fraud events

SEVENTEEN's agency Pledis Entertainment released a statement regarding some fraud events that mentioned the presence of the band. They stated, "Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you that an opening of an unlicensed tour infringing SEVENTEEN’s intellectual property has been announced online without our company’s authorization. SEVENTEEN does not participate in this event. We advise CARATs to be extra cautious not to get adversely affected."

They further added, "Event Name: FEST WORLD TOUR 2023. Event Region/Country: Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand. Please request for a refund to the event organizer immediately if you have already purchased tickets to the above event. Our company does not hold responsibility for any damages occurred by this event as it is an unauthorized event. We would also like to inform you that we will take legal actions against such illegal and unauthorized attempts that infringe artist IP. We will continue to protect our artists’ rights. Thank you."