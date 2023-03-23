Shin Ye-eun Reveals Fans' Reactions To Her Negative Role In The Glory

South Korean actress Shin Ye-eun has had a strong 2022. The young actress featured across 6 projects, each of which got her more recognition as the year wrapped up. In a recent interview, she revealed how her new choices in roles were getting her positive reviews and appreciation from fans.

Shin Ye-eun on playing negative characters

Shin Ye-eun featured in revenge tragedy The Glory last year. She played the younger, teenage version of Lim Ji Yeon's role. The character in question was one among the several school bullies targeting Jung Ji So's Mun Dong Eun. Playing Park Yeonjin was new territory for Shin Ye-eun as this was her first venture over to the dark side of acting. The actress has previously only played roles which have been light and easy-going, not weighing heavy on her conscience. Getting in to the role of Park Yeonjin however, was a different ballgame for her and not an easy experience.

The curling iron scene

Shin ye-eun described her experience of shooting as a negative character, as tougher than her role in a historical drama - she stars in The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, an ongoing South Korean television series. Talking about the much discussed curling iron scene from the show she described how though she was aware that the iron was cold, seeing the person in front of her scream and cry, affected her. She shared how they had to cut in order for her to process it. Shin ye-eun even admitted to having nightmares about the things her character in The Glory indulged in.

Fan reactions

Shin ye-eun revealed a shocking fan reaction she had come across. She shares how she was asked by a few people to not smile at all, as it would remind them of the aforementioned scene. If anything, fan reactions of this kind only speak to how convincing Shin ye-eun's portrayal of a menacing school bully was.

Shin ye-eun is also ready to star in her first film, The Secret The Unspeakable, as In-hee. She will be playing the lead in the film. More details on this are yet to be released.