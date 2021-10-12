South Korean Actor Hwang Jung Eum Expecting Second Child post Reconciliation With Husband

South Korean actor and singer Hwang Jung Eum's love life has been in the headlines recently. On Tuesday, AllKpop reported that the actor is pregnant with her second child. Jung Eum's hubby Lee Young Don is said to be happily awaiting the birth of their second child and doing his best to take care of Jung Eum during her pregnancy.

Hwang Jung Eum expecting second child

The former K-pop girl group Sugar member and her husband Lee Young Don were first spotted on a date back in the year 2016, and they confirmed their relationship one month later and they officially got married. Post eight months of their wedding, the star couple announced the birth of their first son.

However, in September 2020, she filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Young Don, who is a former professional golfer and businessman. The reason stated they were unable to overcome their differences. In July this year, Jung Eum's agency C-JeS Entertainment shared that the actor no longer had plans to call off her marriage. The couple even went on a family trip abroad to Hawaii together in an effort to reconcile with one another.

The statement by the agency read: "It's true Hwang Jung Eum submitted an application for divorce mediation. We'll make sure that the 2 parties can negotiate their divorce smoothly. We ask for your understanding that details, such as the reason for the divorce, cannot be disclosed due to privacy. During divorce mediation, Hwang Jung-eum [and her husband] came to understand the differences in each other's opinions. Through deep conversations, they decided to continue as a married couple."

The joyful news now confirms that the duo has truly managed to work out their differences and are expanding their family. Her agency revealed, "We have checked with the actor, and she is currently pregnant and due next year."

In other news, Hwang Jung Eum has starred in the KBS drama To All the Guys Who Loved Me, High Kick Through the Roof, High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged, Potato Star 2013QR3, Lucky Romance, The Relation of Face, Mind and Love, among others.

Image: Instagram/@jungeum84