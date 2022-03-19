'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Signs Apple TV+ Series With Cate Blanchett & Kevin Kline

Squid Game has been a phenomenon across the world, going on to establish itself as the highest-streamed original series on Netflix of all time. Not just audiences, even the critics seemed to be impressed by the show and the actors who portrayed some of the characters. That was evident with the show fetching numerous awards for the actors at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics' Choice Super Awards.

Among them is HoYeon Jung, who become only the first woman of Korean and Asian descent to win an award at the SAG awards. Her performance and the reception to her work seem to have caught the eye of more filmmakers. Now, it is Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, known for his work in Roma, whom she is collaborating with.

HoYeon Jung is now all set to work in an American series for Apple TV+ alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

'Squid Game' star HoYeon Jung cast in Disclaimer, to work alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline

HoYeon Jung, as per a report on Deadline, has been cast in the thriller series Disclaimer.

The 27-year-old will enact the character Kim, who works under Cate Blanchett's character, Catherine Ravenscroft, a journalist. Her character was ambitious, hardworking and 'eager to please'. She also had an understanding that working for Ravenscroft would be a big break for her career, since the latter had attained respect as a TV documentary journalist, exposing the violations committed by long-respected institutions.

The plot of the series revolves around Ravenscroft fearing the revelation of her 'darkest secret' after stumbling on a novel on her bedside table, which featured her as one of the characters.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee were the other members of the cast.

Alfonso Cuarón has penned the screenplay of the series, apart from directing it. He was also the executive producer, along with Blanchett and Renee Knight was a co-executive producer, the report added.

Hoyeon Jung bags awards for Squid Game

Hoyeon Jung won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This was after she was announced as a winner of the Best Actress in an Action Series at the Critics' Choice Super Awards earlier this year.