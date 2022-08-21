'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung Jae And BTS' V Pose For A Selfie Again; Fans React

Actor Lee Jung Jae, known for his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun in the 2021 drama Squid Game, and BTS' Kim Taehyung, are two of the most popular South Korean celebrities. Lee Jung Jae and BTS' V, who share a close bond, were recently seen hanging out together. As the Squid Game star shared another selfie with V, their fans could not help but speculate a collaboration.

Lee Jung Jae and BTS' V seemingly share a close bond. The K-Drama star recently took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with BTS' V. In the photos, Lee Jung Jae could be seen sporting a white shirt as he clicked the picture. On the other hand, V was seen winking and making a peace sign with his hands as he donned a zebra print shirt.

Lee Jung Jae did not write anything in the caption of the photo and left his fans wondering. The picture received over 1.5 million likes and fans could not stop gushing over their friendship. Many also speculated that the two Korean stars will share the screen space in the upcoming season of Squid Game. While a fan wrote, "V would be great in season 2 as a bad guard turned good or something like that," while another penned, "v for squid game s2 period (sic)".

This is not the first time the two stars have posed together. Back in December 2021, Lee Jung Jae dropped a selfie with V that grabbed a lot of attention. Take a look.

More about Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game became the talk of the town as soon as it arrived on the OTT giant Netflix last year. After the first season became a hit, fans could not stop asking for a new season. Back in July, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the show, had an interaction with E! News and spilt beans about the upcoming season. He mentioned that the outline for Squid Game Season 2 has been set and he also has several new games and characters in mind. D

ong-hyuk further added that the new season is turning out to be better than he expected. He said, "​​I have a set outline. I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it's good. It's better than what I expected."

