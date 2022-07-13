Squid Game 2: Creator Hints At 'new Games And New Characters' In Upcoming Season

Popular Netflix show Squid Game recently became the talk of the town as it scripted history as it became the first non-English series to bag multiple Emmy nominations. As the show received heaps of love after its release on the OTT platform, fans have been eager to see what the show's second season has in store for them. The creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk has now given the fans an update about the same and hinted at 'new games and new characters'.

Squid Game 2 update

Squid Game 2 became the talk of the town as soon as the first season of the hit show came to an end. In a recent interaction with E! News, the creator has now shed light on the upcoming season. He mentioned that the outline for the season has been set and he also has several 'new games and new characters' in mind. He revealed that Squid Game 2 was turning out 'better' than he expected and fans can't wait to see what the new season will be like. Hwang Dong-hyuk said,

“​​I have a set outline. I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it's good. It's better than what I expected.”

Squid Game dominates Emmy nominations 2022

Squid Game has bagged several Emmy nominations in multiple categories. Lee Jung-jae has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while his co-star Jung Ho-yeon has received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Lee Jung-jae expressed his gratitude for the nomination and mentioned it was a 'tremendous honour', which he would like to share with the show's fans across the globe.

The Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category saw Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su nominated as well. The creator himself, Hwang Dong-hyuk has also been nominated for writing and directing. The series as a whole has also been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and will go head-to-head with Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things, Succession and Yellowjackets.

