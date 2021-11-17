Squid Games' Jung Ho Yeon Prepares For H'wood Debut, Signs With Creative Artists Agency

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon is officially preparing to debut in Hollywood! On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the South Korean actor has signed up with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a major American talent and sports agency. The agency has clients in the film, music, sports, TV, gaming, and online content industries. Several celebrities of Hollywood that are housed under the agency are Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Beyonce, Norah Jones, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber.

Jung Ho Yeon gears up for Hollywood debut

According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, Jung Ho Yeon's agency in Korea, Saram Entertainment confirmed in a statement, "We decided to partner up with CAA, one of the largest agencies in the United States, for her global activities. Please show Jung Ho Yeon a lot of interest and support as she continues her international activities."

Ho Yeon made her acting debut with the role of Kang Sae-Byeok, who is a North Korean defector in Netflix's record-breaking mystery series, Squid Game. The series continues to rank as the streamer's most-watched series ever. The actor impressed the audience with her realistic acting in the Netflix original series. In the weeks post the series premiere, Ho Yeon became the most followed Korean actor on the photo-sharing site, Instagram. The actor currently has more than 23.5 million followers.

The actor reportedly also became a luxury brand, Louis Vuitton's new global ambassador. Louis Vuitton dropped a picture of Jung Ho Yeon where she can be seen sitting elegantly with the brand's black handbag. They wrote, "Ho Yeon Jung joins as new Global House Ambassador for Fashion, Watches and Jewelry. Perfectly embodying the independent #LouisVuitton woman, the Netflix #SquidGame star embarks on this new journey with the Maison after first gracing the runway and being featured in a ready-to-wear campaign in 2017. “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.” - @NicolasGhesquiere"

The actor began her career in the glamourous industry as a model at the age of 16 and established herself at Seoul Fashion Week before appearing on Korea’s Next Top Model. She has appeared on the covers of Vogue Korea, Vogue Japan, Harper's Bazaar, W Korea, and Elle Korea, and others. Ho Yeon is repped by Saram Entertainment in Korea for acting and managed by NOMAD MGMT for modelling.

Image: Instagram/@hoooooyeony