Taeyang Returns After Six Years With New Song 'Vibe', Featuring BTS' Jimin

Big Bang’s Taeyang released his much anticipated single titled ‘Vibe’ in collaboration with BTS' Jimin on Friday. Both singers shared a snippet of the music video on their respective Instagram handles.

In the music video, Taeyang and Jimin are dressed in sharp black suits and exuded an intimidating aura.

In addition to his work with Big Bang, who made a much-anticipated comeback with their single "Still Life" last year, Taeyang has also established himself as a solo artist. His first EP, 'Hot' in 2008, featured his hit ballad 'Only Look At Me.' Since then, his solo career has been littered with hits like 'Wedding Dress' and 'Ringa Linga.' His last solo album before 'Vibe' was 2017's 'White Night.'

This is Taeyang's first release since his third solo album in 2017. As for Jimin, this is his first official solo project following the septet's announcement of their sabbatical and the decision to focus on solo projects.

Last year, BTS announced that they will be enlisting for required military service, starting with Jin, who left on December 13. The remaining members' schedules are still up in the air, but it is anticipated that they will get together once again in 2025.