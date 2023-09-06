The Glory Actress Kim Hieora Accused Of School Violence, Bullying, Extortion

Korean actress Kim Hieora, who is currently basking in the success of her recent K-Drama Uncanny Counter 2, has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. The actress has been accused of school violence, bullying and extortion.

3 things you need to know

Kim Hieora was a part of the group named Big Sangji, which was known for school violence.

The actress admitted that she was a part of the group but stated that she never hit anyone.

Hieora has been a part of several shows like The Glory and Uncanny Counter 2.

Why is Kim Hiero accused of physical violence and extortion?

Korean media portal Dispatch earlier reported about Kim Hieora's involvement in school bullying and violence during her middle school years. She faced accusations of being part of a notorious bullying group known as Big Sangji while attending Sangji Girls’ Middle School in the Wonju district of Gangwon Province.

The bullying incidents came to light when a student identified as X confessed to stealing items from an empty classroom during class hours. X revealed that they had committed these acts under the influence of an older student, Kim Hieora, who instructed them to do so in order to help pay for her mother's hospital bills, as per Dispatch.

(A still of Kim Hieora from The Glory | Image: X)

Big Sangji, the bullying gang at the school, was infamous for extortion, physical assaults and verbal abuse. Dispatch received reports of Hieora's involvement in school violence in May 2023, which prompted them to investigate further.

The media portal conducted interviews with 10 former students from Sangji Girls’ High School between May and June. Additionally, they obtained a personal statement from Kim Hieora regarding the allegations. The students also revealed that she extorted money from them as she was facing "financial struggles" during that time.

What did Kim Hieora say about the accusations?

Kim Hieora admitted to being part of Big Sangji but vehemently denied committing school violence. She stated, "Was I afraid of my own existence? I have reflected on those days. I have never hit anyone… Of course, that doesn’t mean I am not responsible. I lived as a bystander."

She acknowledged that she associated with friends from Big Sangji, even though she herself was sometimes mistreated by senior students without understanding the reasons. The Glory actress said that she never initiated any bullying or violence and that her name was mentioned due to her association with the group. She expressed regret for not taking a more active stand against the incidents during that time.

"It was true that I hung out with friends from the group. I was also beaten up by senior students without any reason but I never hit my friends or juniors. I believe my name was mentioned because I was with them at that time, I never led any such incident. I realised I made a huge mistake by doing so," she said.