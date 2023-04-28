Baeksang Awards 2023: The Glory Star Lim Ji-Yeon Gives Shoutout To Lee Do-Hyun | Watch

Lim Ji-Yeon won the best supporting actress award for her show The Glory at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. The actress took the opportunity to thank her boyfriend Lee Do-Hyun, who was also a part of the show. Ji-Yeon went up to the stage to receive her award in a cream coloured gown. She seemed to be enjoying her time in the limelight.

In her acceptance speech, Ji-Yeon recited one of the popular dialogues of The Glory “You're so cool, Yeonjin-ah,” which was said to her character in the show. She said, "You're so cool, Yeonjin-ah~~ from now on I will repay everything with even more good projects and become a better actor.” The actress went on to thank her fellow cast including her boyfriend Lee Do-Hyun. “The always warm hye kyo unnie, hyeran sunbaenim, sungil oppa, my beloved 5 bullies, and to dohyunnie too," Ji-Yeon added. See the videos here.

Lim Ji-Yeon won against Kim Shin-rok from Reborn Rich, Yeom Hye-ran from The Glory, Lee El My from Liberation Notes and Jung Eun-chae from Play Anna. Additionally, The Glory won the best drama award. Song Hye Kyo, the lead actress in the show, also took home the Baeksang in the best actress category.

The Glory star Lim Ji-Yeon confirms relationship with Lee Do-Hyun

Earlier in April, Lim Ji-Yeon and Lee Do-Hyun were confirmed to be dating. Ji-Yeon and Do-Hyun worked together in The Glory and have a five-year age gap. Reportedly, they fell in love with each other while attending a workshop together and are now in a relationship.

Yeon's agency, Artist Company, confirmed the news of her romance with Do-Hyun. The official statement from Artist Company came soon after Dispatch, an entertaininment media outlet, reported that Ji-Yeon and Do-Hyun are dating. Their photos together, wearing masks, were also circulated online.