The Glory Star Lee Do-Hyun Reveals He Broke Up With Ex To Play Heartbroken Character

The Glory actor Lee Do-Hyun (28) is currently making headlines after he confirmed his relationship with co-star Lim Ji-Yeon (33). After the news of his new romance, an old interview of the actor has gone viral. In the interview, Lee Do answered questions about his love life. He also shared that he broke up with his ex-girlfriend and revealed the reason behind it. The actor said that he ended his relationship to play a character of the guy who "carried the pain of missing a woman he loved."

"I take my career very seriously. I think it's the latter. I don’t like my acting being influenced because to me, acting is my number one priority. Once, I even broke up with my girlfriend because of acting. My role in the performance was a character who carried the pain of missing a woman he loved. So I broke up with her in order to be able to act like that. I really don’t know why I did that back then…," Lee Do-Hyun told Esquire.

When asked about his ex-girlfriend's reaction to his decision, he said that she didn't understand and asked if I'm crazy. "I was 21 or 22 during that time. But acting came first to me. The performance ended up being a failure. Anyway, I think I grew a lot through trials and errors like these."

About Lee Do-Hyun and Lim Ji-Yeon's relationship

Lee Do-Hyun and Lim Ji-Yeon found love in each other while attending a workshop together near the end of their show The Glory. The official statement of the couple's agencies came soon after an entertainment portal reported that they are dating. Before the official statement was released by their respective agencies, the couple kept their relationship a secret from their co-stars.

"The team work of The Glory team is excellent. They often had group dinners. That must have been how their relationship bloomed," an affiliate told Dispatch. The official statement read, "Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have good feelings between close seniors and juniors and are in the stage of getting to know each other carefully. We would be grateful if you could look at them (the couple) warmly," the statement read.