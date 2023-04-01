The Glory Stars Lim Ji-Yeon And Lee Do-Hyun Are Dating, Agency Confirms

Korean actors Lim Ji-Yeon (33) and Lee Do-Hyun (28) are confrmed to be dating. Yeon and Hyun are co-stars on the popular K-drama The Glory and have a five-year age gap. Reportedly, they found love in each other while attending a workshop together and are now in a relationship. Yeon's agency, Artist Company, confirmed the news of her romance with Hyun.

"Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have good feelings between close seniors and juniors and are in the stage of getting to know each other carefully. We would be grateful if you could look at them (the couple) warmly," the agency told Star News. After the agency confirmed their romance, fans of The Glory are shipping them together.

The official statement from Artist Company came soon after Dispatch, an entertaininment media outlet, reported that Yeon and Hyun are dating. Their photos together, wearing masks, were also circulated online. Reportedly, the couple grew close and developed feelings for each other during a drama workshop near the end of The Glory. Before the official statement was released by the agency, the couple kept their relationship a secret among their co-stars.

"The team work of The Glory team is excellent. They often had group dinners. That must have been how their relationship bloomed," an affiliate told Dispatch.

About The Glory

The Glory season 2 was released on March 10. The series revolves around a young woman who is bullied by her classmates in school. After dropping out, she comes back some years later to take revenge from her classmates. The Glory is a sixteen-episode-long series starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il in key roles.