Tokyo International Film Festival Expresses 'deep Concern' Over Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has continued to escalate and has now entered its 16th day. Several actors, singers and film festival committees have extended their support to Ukraine and its people as they pray for peace and send their love and prayers to all those impacted. Most recently, the Tokyo International Film Festival has expressed its 'deep concern' over the ongoing situation.

TIFF expresses concern over the Russia-Ukraine war

The Tokyo International Film Festival has supported Ukrainian artists in the past and has screened several films from the country including The Painted Bird, Atlantis and more. In wake of the Russian invasion of the country, the Tokyo International Film Festival committee wishes for a peaceful resolution of the war. According to Variety, the festival officials released a statement about their support for Ukraine. They mentioned that they wish to contribute to 'global friendship and culture' through the medium of cinema. They expressed their concern about the impact of the war on the lives of people and the 'rich culture, including films'. They also mentioned that they are 'committed to supporting' the projects and films by Ukrainian nationals 'regardless of national borders'. As per a report by Variety, the committee said in their statement-

"The Tokyo International Film Festival expresses its deep concern over this situation, in which people’s lives and their rich culture, including films, are now in jeopardy. As an organization that aims to contribute to the promotion of global friendship and culture through cinema, the Tokyo International Film Festival feels the hardships of those affected by the crisis as our own and is committed to supporting the films and art produced by them, regardless of national borders."

Before the Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto Film Festival also expressed their concern for those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. They also announced a Russian boycott as they stood in solidarity with Ukraine. Although the festival will include independent Russian filmmakers, they will not allow any projects and outlets supported by the Russian state. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a statement released by the Toronto Film Festival mentioned that they 'stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine' and hope for 'peace and stability' in the war-hit country.

