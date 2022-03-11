Quick links:
Image: AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French President Emmanuel Macron and sought help for the release of the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.
Earlier, Melitopol mayor was seen on video being led away from a government building in the city by armed men.
Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "I spoke with @OlafScholz, @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed countering the aggressor, RF crimes against civilians. I ask my partners to help in releasing the captive mayor of Melitopol. Prospects for peace talks were also discussed. We must stop the aggressor together."
On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that a total of 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers are killed by Russia. This is the first time President mentioned Ukraine's estimated military casualties, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Notably, Ukraine's Armed Forces estimate Russian casualties to be over 12,000.
Zelesnkyy, followed by the indications of Russian actions near the Ukrainian capital, said that in order to seize Kyiv, they will have to destroy the city.
"If there are hundreds of thousands of people, who are now being mobilized by Russia, and they come with hundreds or thousands of tanks, they will take Kyiv. We understand that," said Zelenskyy.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.
The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.
(ANI)
A Russian cargo ship caught fire after Ukrainian shelling in the Sea of Azov, Russian state-owned media Sputnik reported quoting investigative committee.
Pope Francis is renewing calls for an end to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the impact on children.
In a tweet on Saturday he wrote: “Never war! Think first about the children, about those who are deprived of the hope for a dignified life: dead or wounded children, orphans, children who play with the remnants of war."
Francis added: “In the name of God, stop!”
Ukrainian officials and the U.N. human rights office say dozens of children have been killed since the start of the war.
A 21-year-old aerospace engineering student, who joined the Ukrainian paramilitary force as a volunteer, has expressed his willingness to return home to Coimbatore, according to family sources.
R Sainikhesh joined the Georgian National Legion last month and was fighting against Russian troops after a war broke out last month.
The Georgian National Legion is a paramilitary unit formed by mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine in the ongoing war.
His parents came to know only after central intelligence officials met them and sought the details of Sainikhesh some days ago.
The sources said the youth's father Ravichandran had spoken to his son three days ago, during which he had expressed his willingness to return home.
Since Indian officials are closely following the matter, Ravichandran was expecting his son to rejoin them soon, they said.
(PTI)
As millions of refugees flee Ukraine, a Massachusetts has man has gone to the country to help his daughter and grandson escape.
William Hubbard recently flew to Poland and crossed the border to Ukraine on foot before joining his daughter, Aislinn, and her 8-month-old son, Seraphim, at their home near Kyiv, WCVB-TV reports.
Aislinn moved to Ukraine in 2018 at age 16 to study ballet at the prestigious Kyiv Choreographic College. She tried to leave before Russia began its invasion, but her son does not have a birth certificate or passport because he was born in a home during the coronavirus pandemic.
William previously flew to Ukraine to help arrange a DNA test to prove Seraphim's U.S. citizenship, but it was unsuccessful.
Hubbard and his wife, Deborah, spent weeks trying to help from their home in Fitchburg. But as Russian forces advanced, William decided to make his way to Aislinn and Seraphim and help them flee.
“I did what any dad would do, I guess, in this situation,” Hubbard told WCVB-TV.
Once he was in Ukraine, Hubbard took a train to Kyiv and reunited with his daughter and grandson. They packed their belongings and four cats and said goodbye to Aislinn’s boyfriend, the father of Seraphim, who was not able to leave the country.
The three fled west, joining other refugees heading for neighboring countries. On Friday, the three were waiting at the border with Slovakia. Even without a passport for his grandson, Hubbard said he was confident they will be allowed to cross the border.
“That’s what dads do,” he said. “They take care of their family.”
(AP)
U.S. President Joe Biden is authorizing the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to $200 million.
The funds would cover weapons as well as military services, education and training as Ukrainians seek to repel a Russian invasion.
The aid is part of broader U.S. support in the form of aid and sanctions. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that $1 billion in aid had been provided to Ukraine.
The ongoing warfare has led to additional support with Congress this week approving $13.6 billion in additional aid, a sum that includes $6.5 billion for the costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and $6.8 billion for refugees and economic aid.
Biden plans to sign the spending bill with the additional aid when he receives it next week.
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron says his three-way call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin was “very frank and also difficult.”
French officials said the Russian leader gave no indication during the call Saturday lasting more than an hour that he intends to stop the fighting in Ukraine.
European leaders are working on what they describe as a punishing new set of “massive” economic sanctions against Moscow in the hope of getting Putin to change his mind.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy proposes meeting Russian President Putin in Jerusalem. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as an intermediary, Russian state-owned media RT reported.
The immediate beneficiaries are the middle-eastern countries, but the long term beneficiary will be China: Gary Clyde Hufbauer - Non-Resident Senior Fellow, The Peterson Institute for International Economics
The UN human rights office says at least 579 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, and more than 1,000 have been injured.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Saturday that 42 of those killed were children, while 54 were injured.
The Geneva-based office had documented 564 civilian deaths and 982 injured a day earlier.
It said most recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, such as shelling from heavy artillery and missile strikes.
U.N. officials said they believe the actual number of casualties is considerably higher than so far recorded because the receipt of information has been delayed and many reports still need to be corroborated.
(AP)
Our students who returned from war-torn Ukraine have said that it was during the war that they realised the importance and the respect our Tiranga carries: PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 11th Khel Mahakumbh.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of Melitopol on Saturday and praised residents for demanding his release after surveillance video showed him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.
Speaking during a video address Zelenskyy also talked about Russian army losses, calling them "enormous."
The president further accused Russia of using "terror" as a military strategy against Ukrainians, adding: "I'm sure they won't succeed."
The invading Russian forces have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters.
But Russia's stronger military threatens to grind down the defending forces, despite an ongoing flow of weapons and other assistance from the West for Ukraine's westward-looking, democratically elected government.
The U.N.'s crisis coordinator for Ukraine says the global body is seeking agreement with both sides in the conflict to establish corridors for delivering much-needed aid.
Amin Awad told The Associated Press on Saturday that progress is being made on the corridors and accompanying cease-fires but expressed frustration over resistance to quickly implement them.
He says the most pressing humanitarian needs are in Mariupol, a besieged city on the eastern edge of Ukraine near the Russian border that would be one of the most difficult for aid convoys to reach. Several attempts to establish evacuation routes from Mariupol have failed.
Awad says overall as many as many as 12 million Ukrainians may need aid.
(AP)
The Premier League banned Roman Abramovich from running Chelsea on Saturday after the club owner was sanctioned by the British government over Russia's war on Ukraine.
The league board's decision to disqualify the Russian oligarch from being a director ends his 19 years in control of the west London club but does not directly impact the players.
The board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, the Premier League said in a statement.
The team is able to continue operating under a license issued by the British government when it froze Abramovich's assets on Thursday while imposing sanctions against him over ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including restrictions on spending. Chelsea had company credit cards from Barclaycard frozen as a result of the sanctions.
Residents on the Ukrainian city of Melitopol are demanding the release of their mayor after surveillance video showed him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.
Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of kidnapping the mayor, calling the abduction a new stage of terror. The Biden administration had warned before the invasion of Russian plans to detain and kill targeted people in Ukraine, with Zelenskyy himself likely top target.
An aide to Zelenskyy posted the surveillance footage as well as video of a protest Saturday demanding the mayor's release which he said drew 2,000 people.
Melitopol is located in the southeast of Ukraine.
Russia is preparing a referendum on the creation of the Kherson People's Republic. This was announced by the deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhiy Khlan. According to him, the occupiers are already calling local deputies, in order to persuade them to their side, and help in organizing a "referendum".
A Ukrainian official says that another Russian general has been killed in fighting. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said Saturday that Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Kolesnikov was killed in action during the fighting over Mariupol. He would be the third Russian general to die in the war, according to Ukrainian officials.
Kolesnikov’s death wasn’t confirmed by the Russian military, which has kept a tight lid on information about its losses. Previously, unofficial Russian sources confirmed the death of one Russian general.
The death of Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division, was confirmed by his colleague and the officers’ association in southern Russia. The death of another general, Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, wasn’t confirmed by any Russian sources.
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for evacuating four Nepalese nationals stranded in Ukraine amidst the military offensive by Russia.
The evacuation of the Nepalese students was done as part of India's 'Operation Ganga' that was launched to bring back the Indians stuck in Ukraine after Russia launched a military attack on February 24.
"Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through the #OperationGanga," Deuba said in a tweet on Saturday.
Last week, the Indian government evacuated two Nepalese citizens from Ukraine.
Earlier, the Nepalese government reached out to the Indian government for the evacuation of its stranded nationals.
India has brought back around 18,000 Indians under 'Operation Ganga' which was launched on February 26, two days after Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine.
Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.
(PTI)
A European Union delegation on Saturday met Ukraine Parliamentarians as Russia's invasion enters day 17.
Ukraine's government says the Russian military shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people in the city of Mariupol, reports AP
Russia's Deputy FM says his country had informed Washington that weapons supply convoys into Ukraine are 'legitimate targets' for the Russian military.
Convoys with weapons for Ukraine can become targets for the Russian Armed Forces, Ryabkov said, The Spectator reported.
After Lukashenko's meeting with Putin yesterday, Belarus expresses willingness to participate in peace talks with Russia and Ukraine as the war continues unabated for the 17th consecutive day.
Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine has sought S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems from Western countries. As per NEXTA, talks are underway about the possibility of their deliveries. Meanwhile, the United States is mulling supplying more 'more sophisticated' air-defence systems to Ukraine to counter the Russian attack.
Ukraine has requested S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems from Western countries. There are negotiations about the possibility of their deliveries. pic.twitter.com/NV1x8OD6Xq— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 12, 2022
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed that Moscow's sanctions lists against the United States and Western countries are ready. "As we know from the past, Russia suffers more damage not from sanctions, but from so-called counter-sanctions," he remarked, as per NEXTA.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov claims that Russian sanctions lists against the #US and Western countries are ready.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 12, 2022
As we know from the past, #Russia suffers more damage not from sanctions, but from so-called counter-sanctions. pic.twitter.com/JAM6kW9IdF
As per reports, Swedish cosmetics company Oriflame says it will stay in Russia to support its store employees.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy's adviser has said, "The funds of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, frozen in the west, have already been reserved for Ukraine, it is more than $ 300 billion", according to ТРУХА.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister says Finland and Sweden joining NATO could have both political and military repercussions, as per reports.
Citing Prosecutor General’s Office, the Kyiv Independent has reported that almost 100 children have been injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday that the Russian armed forces have disabled the main radio intelligence center of the Ukrainian military with a precision strike. According to Sputnik, he said, "On the morning of 12 March, a strike with a long-range precision weapon hit Ukraine's military infrastructure facilities. The military airfield in Vasylkiv and the main center of radio and radio engineering intelligence of the Ukrainian armed forces in Brovary were put out of action".
Russia is ready to start a security dialogue with the united states if Washington is ready, said Russia's Deputy FM, according Sputnik.