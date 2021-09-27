TUDUM: 'Sex Education 4', 'Bridgerton 2', 'Stranger Things 4' & More Reveals By Netflix

Marking its first-ever fan event, Netflix held a LIVE event inspired by its iconic start-up sound called Tudum. The three-hour-long mega event was conducted to announce over 70 series, films and specials, and featured over 145 stars and creators to present their projects. From an exclusive clip from Red Notice to the first look at Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2, the event was a huge hit.

Summing up the exciting reveals at the event, here are the top 8 announcements of shows and films to prepare you for the upcoming years of exhilarating new releases.

1. Sex Education 4

The teen sensation series, Sex Education recently released its third season which received massively positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Not ready to bid adieu to the fans, actors Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling announced the fourth season of the show at Netflix's TUDUM live event. The show also shared the news on their Instagram writing, ''📣 SEASON FOUR(DALE) 📣 Sex Education will return for a fourth season.''

2. Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2

The final and concluding season of the thriller series Money Heist is all set to release its second volume on December 3 this year. After the shocking events of Volume One, the series shared a brief sneak peek into the second Volume where the Professor has been missing from the action. On the other hand, Lisbon and Palermo take it upon themselves to decided what to do with the gold. The exclusive clip was enough to fuel the anticipation for avid fans.

3. Stranger Things 4 'Creel House'

The highly anticipated series Stranger Things 4 trailer was dropped at the Netflix TUDUM Live event. After an agonizing wait, fans finally got a sneak peek into the upside-down world and the introduction of the Creel House. The trailer showed the terrifying events taking place in the house. The series is expected to release next year.

4. The Witcher Season 2

One of the most buzz-worthy series, Henry Cavill's Witcher got exciting updates at the LIVE event as fans got to witness the first look at the characters from the series from the second season. Additionally, the makers also announced the prequel of the series The Witcher: Blood Origin by giving a behind-the-scenes tour of the sets.

5. Tiger King 2

The sequel to the viral documentary, Tiger King was announced at the Netflix fan event. The highly entertaining documentary Tiger King 2 is about a zoo owner spiralling out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters. It is set to premiere on November 17.

6. Bridgerton Season 2

After taking the internet by storm with the first season, Bridgerton is back with the second season and all set to introduce new characters to the fans. The show shared an exclusive clip from the second season giving a glimpse into the new complex relationships forming the town. The second season will premiere next year on February 14.

7. Red Notice

Dubbed as Netflix's biggest movie, Red Notice released an exclusive clip from the film hinting at the thrilling action between the stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The movie will get a global release on November 12th. The actor plays the role of FBI's greatest profiler and would be chasing the most wanted art thief in the world.

8. Extraction 2

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth fueled the anticipation for his forthcoming action thriller Extraction 2 by sharing exclusive footage from the movie. The actor announced that he has already reunited with the team of the first film to start shooting for the sequel. The clip hinted that Tyler, played by Hemsworth, is still alive.

Image: @Instagram/strangerthingstv/bridgertonnetflix/sexeducation