Vijay Varma Jets Off To France To Make His Debut At Cannes 2023

Vijay Varma is all set to make his Cannes Film Festival debut later this month. Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport in a casual outfit to attend the film festival in style. The actor jetted off last night in streetwear as he sported a white T-shirt teamed with a black jacket and black pants.

The actor has currently been basking in the success of his web series titled Dahaad. Reportedly, the actor has been invited to Cannes 2023 by the Indian ministry to represent his country at none other than the French Riviera. He was seen flashing his million-dollar smile to the paparazzi. Check out his airport look before he left for Cannes below:

Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad

Vijay Varma played the role of Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad and fans loved to see him in a negative role again after Darlings. In this series, he played the role of a psychopathic killer disguised as a teacher. As per the show's plot, several girls go missing and cops struggle to connect the dots. Eventually, they discover that a murderer is on a killing spree in the city. The story of the film continues thereafter.

Fans are excited to watch Vijay Varma on the red carpet of Cannes as he is well-known for his sartorial choice on and off the screen. On the work front, he will next be seen in Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in The Devotion of Suspect X.