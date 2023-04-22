Last Updated:

Moonbin Death: Viviz SinB Will Not Attend ASTRO Member Funeral, Fans React

VIVIZ's member SinB will not attend her close friend Moonbins' funeral. Owing to her prior commitments, SinB had to perform at a music festival.

Hardika Gupta
Moonbin

ASTRO member Moonbin's sudden demise left the Korean industry in shock. In light of his passing, many music schedules were postponed or cancelled. However, his close friend from 17 years SinB, who is a part of the K-Pop girl group VIVIX will not attend his funeral. 

The We Bridge Music Festival is being held from April 21 to April 23 in Las Vegas. The festival was neither cancelled nor postponed. The idol's agency took to their social media account and announced that the event will give a special tribute to Moonbin. Informing the same on their Instagram account, they wrote, "On behalf of the We Bridge team, it is with a heavy heart that I am addressing the tragic and sudden loss of K-Pop icon Moon Bin of ASTRO, who recently passed away. Our heart goes out to his family and loved ones, and the fans and community worldwide who are mourning his loss. It's our united goal to honor his memory and legacy with a special "Light up Tribute" and moment of silence for the fans to all come together as one and shine a light in his memory. This light up tribute will take place on Friday evening, inside the theatre ahead of our first concert performance. - Alex Kang, We Bridge Event Producer (IPE)." Take a look at the tweet below: 

Why VIVIZ' SinB will not attend Moonbin's funeral?

K-Pop group VIVIZ is all set to perform at the We Bridge Music Festival. The girl group consists of three members SinB, Eunha, and Umji. Owing to her prior commitments, SinB had to perform at the festival. The band was snapped at the airport earlier today (April 22). They sported all-black outfits to mourn Moonbin's demise. 

Why are fans unhappy with VIVIZ's performance at We Bridge Music Festival?

While the fans were excited to watch VIVIZ perform at the We Bridge Music Festival, they are now upset as Moonbin has died. They are calling out the festival organisers and BPM Entertainment (VIVIZ agency) for not giving SinB the time to grieve her close friend's death. The fans are upset as SinB will not be able to attend Moonbin's funeral. For the unversed, Moonbin and SinB had been friends since they were eight years old.

They grew up in the same neighborhood and used to live in apartments next to each other. The duo started modelling together and attended the same dance academy before debuting as idols. They have openly spoken about their "playful" 17-year-old friendship. Apart from SinB, Umji also shared a close bond with Moonbin. They were a part of the '98-line friend group' and used to appear on broadcasts together. Despite being close to the late K-Pop idol, both SinB and Umji had to go to Las Vegas for their performance. Take a look at the tweets below: 

About Moonbin's death 

Moonbin died by suicide on April 19. His manager found him unconscious and informed the police. His agency Fantagio confirmed the news of his demise. His funeral will be held today (April 22). 

First Published:
