Moonbin Death: Viviz SinB Will Not Attend ASTRO Member Funeral, Fans React

ASTRO member Moonbin's sudden demise left the Korean industry in shock. In light of his passing, many music schedules were postponed or cancelled. However, his close friend from 17 years SinB, who is a part of the K-Pop girl group VIVIX will not attend his funeral.

The We Bridge Music Festival is being held from April 21 to April 23 in Las Vegas. The festival was neither cancelled nor postponed. The idol's agency took to their social media account and announced that the event will give a special tribute to Moonbin. Informing the same on their Instagram account, they wrote, "On behalf of the We Bridge team, it is with a heavy heart that I am addressing the tragic and sudden loss of K-Pop icon Moon Bin of ASTRO, who recently passed away. Our heart goes out to his family and loved ones, and the fans and community worldwide who are mourning his loss. It's our united goal to honor his memory and legacy with a special "Light up Tribute" and moment of silence for the fans to all come together as one and shine a light in his memory. This light up tribute will take place on Friday evening, inside the theatre ahead of our first concert performance. - Alex Kang, We Bridge Event Producer (IPE)." Take a look at the tweet below:

At the We Bridge Music Festival, we will be honoring Moonbin’s memory with a special tribute this Friday evening, ahead of our first concert performance 🤍 https://t.co/19Rjoqq0cb pic.twitter.com/sdsb85fRHe — We Bridge Music Festival & Expo (@WeBridgeExpo) April 21, 2023

Why VIVIZ' SinB will not attend Moonbin's funeral?

K-Pop group VIVIZ is all set to perform at the We Bridge Music Festival. The girl group consists of three members SinB, Eunha, and Umji. Owing to her prior commitments, SinB had to perform at the festival. The band was snapped at the airport earlier today (April 22). They sported all-black outfits to mourn Moonbin's demise.

Why are fans unhappy with VIVIZ's performance at We Bridge Music Festival?

While the fans were excited to watch VIVIZ perform at the We Bridge Music Festival, they are now upset as Moonbin has died. They are calling out the festival organisers and BPM Entertainment (VIVIZ agency) for not giving SinB the time to grieve her close friend's death. The fans are upset as SinB will not be able to attend Moonbin's funeral. For the unversed, Moonbin and SinB had been friends since they were eight years old.

Moonbin sweet, kind heart, gentleman❤️😭



Moonbin opened the curtains for Umji and Sinb, moonbin hold sinb's hand, Moonbin always stand behind Sinb because Sinb's skirt was too short that time. pic.twitter.com/uMmEFxZevd — Highdreammm (@DreamHi9h) April 19, 2023

Moonbin thank you for always being a very good bestfriend to Sinb. Thank you for always take good care of her. Thanks for always be there for her. Now rest in peace our precious man. We love you pic.twitter.com/Vvx5wQXrqO — 세리세리 is seeing viviz (@almeraserry2) April 19, 2023

They grew up in the same neighborhood and used to live in apartments next to each other. The duo started modelling together and attended the same dance academy before debuting as idols. They have openly spoken about their "playful" 17-year-old friendship. Apart from SinB, Umji also shared a close bond with Moonbin. They were a part of the '98-line friend group' and used to appear on broadcasts together. Despite being close to the late K-Pop idol, both SinB and Umji had to go to Las Vegas for their performance. Take a look at the tweets below:

I feel bad looking at this. Fans would understand. It's even harder to see them performing. https://t.co/W4shCcD4yj — jenniechai (@jenniechai4) April 21, 2023

Sinb and Umji not being able to attend moonbin's funeral bc of a sched they can't escape is so MESSED UP

WHY CAN'T THE ORGANIZERS JUST GIVE THEM THIS TIME — Raivi ઇଓ (@sojungmini) April 21, 2023

they could change the line up and let them say their goodbyes to binnie properly but they have to perform and pretend everything is okay on that day...idk anymore this making me more sad....stay strong vvz moonbin will be watching you🤍 — Seid🥔 || Moonbin ㄴㅁ ㅅㄹㅎ|| (@jelliAce_yuju) April 21, 2023

Look at them. This is sooo wrong. SinB won’t be able to attend Moon Bin’s funeral?! Imagine, SinB’s best friend will be buried while they're forced to perform in Las Vegas??



Please stay strong, VIVIZ! pic.twitter.com/XOkhEUK73d — Michélle✨ |Choo-Kheng Oscar Winner| Nina Hoss era (@meeechellehoss) April 21, 2023

BPM wtf... let sinb attend the funeral.. — Ced ||🕊 Rest in Paradise Moonbin🕊 (@Woo_Shook) April 22, 2023

About Moonbin's death

Moonbin died by suicide on April 19. His manager found him unconscious and informed the police. His agency Fantagio confirmed the news of his demise. His funeral will be held today (April 22).