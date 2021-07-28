When Is Adrien Agreste's Birthday? Fandom's Discussions Of Him Being Sentimonster & More

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is among the popular shows enjoyed around the world. The show is set in Paris and revolves around Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste, teenagers who turn into superheroes when confronted with evil. With both characters attaining immense popularity over the course of the run of the show's fourth season in six years, let's take a look at some highly discussed questions about Adrien Agreste.

What is Adrien Agreste's Age?

The first mention of Adrien Agreste's age was in the episode Bubbler, which aired on October 20, 2015, in France. He is shown as turning 14 in the episode, after Marinette struggles to give him a birthday gift, and his father does not allow him to have a birthday party.

However, it is hard to state his current age, since no particular progression is shown in his age as such, and there is no mention of the grade they are in at school or of subsequent birthdays. Thus, Adrien could most likely be in his mid-teens.

What is Adrien Agreste's Zodiac Sign?

Since the Bubbler episode aired on October 20, 2015, one assumption could be that Adrien's birthday is on October 20. The series also premiered for the first time, the day before, so chances of October 19 being his birthday are also likely. In both cases, Adrian is most probably a Libran (September 23-October 22).

Is Adrien a Sentimonster?

A sentimonster is created by the superpower of the Peacock Miraculous, which uses a person's emotions to give the creation protection or use it to serve some purpose. Fandom has been speculating on Adrien Agreste being a Sentimonster for a long time. Their theory stems from the fact that Adrien's mother Emilie, who he referred to as a goddess that he cannot remember, used the Peacock Miraculous, and since the Peacock Miraculous can create Sentimonsters, Adrien could be one

Some believe that Adrien passed away as a child, after which he was 'created' by the Agrestes. Another assumption is that since Nathalie became weak while creating the Ladybug, Emilie slipping into a coma could also be after creating Adrien. Adrien's father Gabriel keeping off a secret from him could be another proof of this.

However, some people do not believe this theory as they felt it was too 'dark' for the show. Another point in this regard is that Nathalie while wearing the Peacock Miraculous, could recognise Feast as a Sentimonster, so if Adrien aka Chat Noir was a Sentimonster, she could have recognised him, too. Pictures of Emilie and Gabriel with Adrien in the family portrait and Gabriel's cold treatment towards Adrien were other reasons for some to not believe this theory.

