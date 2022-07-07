Who Is GOT7 Member JAY B's Girlfriend PURE.D? Singer's Agency Confirms Dating Rumours

Popular K-Pop band GOT7’s much-loved vocalist JAY B is reportedly in a relationship with YouTuber PURE.D, known for her special effects work. PURE.D, whose name is Kim Do Hyun has a massive fan following online. She met the singer through an acquaintance, as per Soompi.

The couple has been together for nine months and has not made their relationship public yet.

GOT7’s JAY B's girlfriend

The artists' agencies have confirmed the news and mentioned that the couple is being 'cautious' as they are both popular celebrities 'known to the public'. They mentioned that JAY B and PURE.D have been 'maintaining a good relationship' for nine months now and asked fans to continue extending their support to them. As per Soompi, they said-

"They are cautious as they both have jobs where their faces are known to the public. They have been maintaining a good relationship for nine months. Please continue to support them."

Who is PURE.D?

PURE.D is older than the GOT7 singer and was born in 1992, while JAY B was born in 1994. She is a make-up artist and YouTuber, who creates and recreates several popular characters from films with her special effects art. She has recreated some horrific and realistic works of art with inspiration from the Netflix series All of Us Are Dead. She also recreated the much-loved Squid Game character Kang Sae-byeok, played by HoYeon Jung. She is also active on YouTube and enjoys a following of 472,000 subscribers.

