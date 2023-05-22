Woman In Ukrainian Colours Covers Herself In Fake Blood On Cannes Red Carpet | Watch

Cannes 2023 has been underway at the French Riviera. On Sunday, which was Day 6 of the film festival, the screening of Russian film Just Philippot's film Acid was scheduled. While the stars were walking the iconic red steps of the Palais des Festivals, a woman dressed in the Ukrainian colours poured fake blood on herself, seemingly as a sign of protest. The woman appeared on the red carpet alongside A-listers in a floor-length blue and yellow ballgown.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had compared the Russian invaders' violent destruction of his country to the devastation seen in Hiroshima. In the video, after the woman covered herself in fake blood, she was escorted off the red steps by security.

🎥Before the screening of the Russian film "Acid" at the international film festival in Cannes, a girl wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag stepped onto the catwalk and doused herself in fake blood. She was arrested. pic.twitter.com/7jkywFpwAk — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) May 22, 2023

A similar protest was staged by a Ukrainian at last year's Cannes film festival. At the 75th edition, a woman took to the Cannes red carpet fully-clothed, before stripping off. She was seen wearing body paint that read 'Stop raping us'. With the latest video of the woman pouring fake blood on herself going viral, many social media users took to the comments section and shared their reactions. During the 15 months of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, protesters around the world have regularly drawn attention to the hardships Ukrainian people are facing.

Cannes stands in solidarity with Ukraine: Thierry Frémaux

Before the Festival de Cannes opened on May 16, director Thierry Frémaux told press that the festival stands in solidarity with Ukraine and pointed to a Ukraine flag pinned on his lapel.