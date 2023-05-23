Mouni Roy Makes Her Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Debut In A Classy Black Gown

Mouni Roy walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time on Monday (May 22). The actress was there to represent an eyewear brand. She wore a black strapless gown to the event.

The bodice of the dress had a small silver bow and the bottom part featured a mermaid skirt. Mouni also paired a black pair of sunglasses with her outfit. For the hairstyle, she opted for a middle-parted neat bun. See the photos here.

Mouni's first look at Cannes

Earlier in the day, Mouni shared photos of her first look from Cannes. In the images, Mouni sported a sunshine yellow one-shoulder gown. Her backless outfit had a bow detailing and featured a long train. She completed her look with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Reacting to her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni said, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform."

India at Cannes 2023

Apart from Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta also marked their first outing at Cannes this year. Other names in the list of Cannes attendees includes Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa. Social media influencers Dolly Singh Niharika NM also marked their debut at the event this year.

The film festival commenced on May 16 and will run till May 27. Like every year, the annual event will see the attendance of several well known celebrities from all over the world. This year’s Cannes jury consists of French actor Denis Menochet, American actress Brie Larson, American actor-director Paul Dano, Brazilian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Moroccan film director Maryam Touzani, Argentinian film director Damian Szifron and French director Julia Ducouranu. Several international films will compete for the accolades, particularly the much coveted Palme d'Or.