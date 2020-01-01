3 Best Romantic Dramas Released In 2019 On OTT Platforms You Must Watch

Today, even if you miss a movie or a television series because of your busy schedule, you can watch it later. Usually, people opt for online subscription on Netflix or Amazon Prime to watch their favourite shows. At just one click on your mobile phones, you are exposed to content from around the globe. This year witnessed several incredible series and films on these streaming services. We have compiled some of the best romantic drama shows released in 2019.

1. Little Things

Featuring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in the lead roles, Little Things is loved immensely by the country’s youth audience. The first season of this show premiered on Dice Media during mid-2016. Later on, Netflix purchased the franchise and created its second and third season. This web-series revolves around Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats. The duo is in a live-in relationship in the metropolitan city of Mumbai. Little Things showcases tiny things in our lives which give us happiness and makes our lives better.

2. Made in Heaven

This ace show premiered in March 2019 on Amazon Prime. The story of Made in Heaven revolves around two Delhi-based wedding planners, Tara and Karan. Their agency’s name is Made in Heaven. Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the fourth original series of Amazon is quite loved by the audience. This web series showcases the depth of human nature where one deceives and proves how everything that glitters is not gold. Beneath the dazzling smiles and royal Indian wedding, dark emotions lie.

3. Out of Love

Based on Mike Bartlett’s TV show, Doctor Foster, Out of Love stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli as prominent characters in the series. This show streamed on Hotstar from November 22, 2019. Meera and Akarsh are happily married until Meera discovers a blonde hair on her husbands scarf. She soon becomes obsessed to find his mistress. Heartbroken and respectful, Meera traces his lies and digs in more information about his affair with a younger woman. Akarsh leaves her with their only son and moves with Alia, his girlfriend.

