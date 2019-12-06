Inside Edge 2, Little Things 3: Web Series To Binge-watch This Weekend

The perfect way to spend a lazy weekend is with some pizza and a great weekend binge. Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and many more have some interesting content that you can binge on. The latest season of the reputed web series Inside Edge was released on Friday. There are many such gripping web series that provide a variety of content irrespective of the genre. Here’s a list of some of the best web series that you can binge watch this weekend.

Inside Edge 2 (Amazon Prime)

Inside Edge 2 revolves around a tournament much like the Indian Premier League, called the Power Play League. The second season is based on vengeance and redemption as the franchise owners get more scheming and strategic. New characters have come in the dynamics with nastier motives. The web series has received fantastic reviews already and if the past season is any indication, the performances of the actors will leave you spell-bound. Check out a glimpse of Inside Edge 2.

Little Things 3 (Netflix)

Little Things is based on the story of an adorable couple in a live-in relationship. Little Things 3 is available on Netflix, and it deals with the struggles of the couple as they try to tackle a long-distance relationship. Check out a glimpse of Little Things 3.

Out of Love (Hotstar)

Out of Love is the story of a wife who starts suspecting that her husband is having an affair after she finds a stay hair. She suspects all of her husband’s female associates, but after a chat with her friend she thinks that she just might be overreacting. However, she doesn’t stop digging and finds out the truth. The show has received mixed reviews, however, the performances of all the actors are highly acclaimed. Check out a glimpse of Out of Love.

