5 Memerising Outfits That Prove Palak Tiwari Is A True Fashionista

Actor Shweta Tiwari is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated. Palak’s Instagram is filled with her dazzling pictures in voguish attires. We have compiled some of her best looks to inspire your wardrobe twist.

1. Violet ensemble

Palak Tiwari has donned this embellished violet attire. This traditional lehenga ensemble features a plunging neckline dress. She left her soft wavy hair open and sported statement earrings for a complete look.

2. The one with silver Jhumkas

The Quickie actor has a white and blue patterned kurta for an easy-breezy look. She has opted for a middle-parted hair and tied them in a low ponytail. For a rounded off look, Tiwari has sported classic silver Jhumkas with her attire.

3. The denim on denim look

Palak has paired her blue jeans with the similarly shaded denim jacket. She wore a printed tube top beneath the jacket and sported a statement belt around her waist. To accentuate her look, Tiwari has accessorised a stringy choker.

4. The perfect college girl look

Tiwari has teamed up a pale yellow top with blue denim. She has worn a short top with high waist jeans in this look. She has sported a choker piece and pendants for a rounded off look. Palak has also opted for a minimal makeup look and kept her soft waves open.

5. The red monotone ensemble look

The actor has donned a red monotone ensemble paired with a flared dupatta. Her skirt has a shimmery border. Palak has worn a red strappy blouse with the skirt featuring her toned midriff and beautiful collar bones. She has accessorized statement earrings and nude makeup for a complete look.

