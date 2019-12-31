Is Shweta Tiwari Open To Falling In Love Again? Actress Says, 'I Am In Love Already'

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who recently got separated from Abhinav Kohli, opened up about falling in love again. She said that she is already in love with her kids and has no time for anyone else. She revealed that she isn't looking at anything else and is wholely occupied with the love for kids. For those unaware, Shweta had a troubled first marriage with Raja Chaudhary.
Shweta Tiwari style file: Best outfits and fashion statements of the television actor
In mid-2019, Shweta filed a complaint against her second husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence towards her and her daughter Palak (with ex-husband Chaudhary). The actress had taken a sabbatical post the birth of her son Reyansh (with ex-husband Kohli). She is currently busy with two shows — Hum Tum And Them and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.
Shweta Tiwari shares that daughter Palak wants to sound like Amitabh Bachchan
Meanwhile, when asked about facing the trolls on social media, Shweta said that they have all the free time in life to criticise people who actually work. She said that the trolls have ''nothing to do in their life''. She further confessed that she isn't brave and is very weak sometimes. "I am trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break but I think that’s normal," Shweta was quoted.
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.
Shweta Tiwari said that her marriage with Abhinav Kohli was poisonous and it was time that she took it out of her body. She further revealed that she feels healthy again and isn't trying to pretend to be happy because she is actually happy.
"If my one hand stops working, I won’t stop living my life. I will start using my other hand. Similarly, if one part of my life goes wrong, I won’t stop leading my life. I have to look after my life, my kids, their school, their doctor, my house, my phone and electric bills. There’s so much going in my life that I have to somehow squeeze in time for my serial and shoot life," she was quoted saying.
Shweta Tiwari from 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' calls Varun Badola the Supporting Actor
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.