Is Shweta Tiwari Open To Falling In Love Again? Actress Says, 'I Am In Love Already'

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who recently got separated from Abhinav Kohli, opened up about falling in love again. She said that she is already in love with her kids and has no time for anyone else. She revealed that she isn't looking at anything else and is wholely occupied with the love for kids. For those unaware, Shweta had a troubled first marriage with Raja Chaudhary.

In mid-2019, Shweta filed a complaint against her second husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence towards her and her daughter Palak (with ex-husband Chaudhary). The actress had taken a sabbatical post the birth of her son Reyansh (with ex-husband Kohli). She is currently busy with two shows — Hum Tum And Them and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

On dealing with trolls on social media

Meanwhile, when asked about facing the trolls on social media, Shweta said that they have all the free time in life to criticise people who actually work. She said that the trolls have ''nothing to do in their life''. She further confessed that she isn't brave and is very weak sometimes. "I am trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break but I think that’s normal," Shweta was quoted.

Shweta Tiwari said that her marriage with Abhinav Kohli was poisonous and it was time that she took it out of her body. She further revealed that she feels healthy again and isn't trying to pretend to be happy because she is actually happy.

"If my one hand stops working, I won’t stop living my life. I will start using my other hand. Similarly, if one part of my life goes wrong, I won’t stop leading my life. I have to look after my life, my kids, their school, their doctor, my house, my phone and electric bills. There’s so much going in my life that I have to somehow squeeze in time for my serial and shoot life," she was quoted saying.

