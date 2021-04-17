'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' April 16 Written Update: Sanjana &Anirudh's Relationship Turns Sour

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 16 episode, Anirudh visits Sanjana and she enquires about the legal notice he sent Appa. Anirudh tells her that he has spoken to Appa about it but does not want to bring up the topic again and again. Sanjana says he should follow up on the procedure instead of just waiting. Anirudh says Abhi is getting engaged and everyone's happy at home, so he does not want to ruin it. Anirudh also tells Sanjana that he has to make a lot of preparations for Abhi's engagement so he won't be able to visit her very often. Sanjana gets mad at Anirudh and asks him to come to his house at least once every day but Anirudh convinces her.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Yash and Isha excitedly make preparations for Abhi's engagement. Appa tells Kanchan to call Avinash for the engagement. Kanchan says he won't come but Appa says he would like to visit Avinash in Vashi. He says when he was young he was hyper and that ruined their relationship, but now he wants to mend things again. Kanchan assures they will go to meet Avinash. Anirudh comes home and Isha tells him about the preparations they made for Abhi's wedding.

Anirudh tells Isha everything will happen according to her wishes and leaves the room when Sanjana calls him. Anirudh gets irritated when she repeatedly calls him and he asks her what's the matter. Sanjana says she called to tell him that Shekhar has signed on their divorce papers and they will officially separate now. She also tells him that till then, Anirudh will be staying in his house, she will come and stay with Gauri. Anirudh asks her why she needs to do that and Sanjana says she will be able to stay close to him that way. Sanjana keeps talking on the phone when Anirudh notices his family happily dancing and singing, without a worry in the world.

The next morning, Arundhati prays to the sacred plant outside her house. Abhi and Anirudh come back home from a jog and Anirudh shares with Arundhati that he enjoyed working out with his son. Arundhati tells Anirudh about Sahil and the latter decides to teach Sahil a lesson. Anirudh and Arundhati then notice Sanjana watching them from Gauri's balcony and leave from the place without saying anything. Anagha's mother comes home to meet the Deshmukhs and they decide about the engagement ceremony together. Anagha's mother tells Arundhati that she has helped reduce her burden of Anagha's wedding. Arundhati tells her Anagha is like a friend to her, and she has not done anything great.

(Image Source: Still from the show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte)