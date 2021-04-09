'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode April 8 Written Update: Deshmukhs Try To Cheer Isha

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 8 episode, the psychologist tells Anirudh and Arundhati that Isha is mentally disturbed because the image that she has of her parents has been spoiled. She says Isha also thinks Anirudh dominates Arundhati and that needs to stop. Arundhati says she and Anirudh cannot get back together and asks if they have any other way of explaining Isha to accept the facts. The psychologist says Isha will understand the situation and accept it, but she needs to be given some time. She also asks Anirudh and Arundhati to encourage Isha in exercising and take a blood test, to check if she's anaemic. Anirudh and Arundhait come together and say they are ready to do anything for their daughter's wellbeing.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Yash goes to Appa and tells him he feels guilty for making fun of Isha. He promises to never make fun of her and always take care of her mental health. Anirudh and Arundhati try to cheer Isha and ask her if she wants to eat something. Arundhati gives her a few options and Anirudh asks Arundhati to try those dishes at home too. Isha smiles when she sees her parents talking to each other nicely.

Yash calls Arundhati and inquires about the session. He further says he wants to throw a party from the first salary he received. Arundhati and Anirudh get happy to learn this and Isha starts smiling again. Isha, Anirudh, and Arundhati reach home and Yash and Abhi surprise her. They bring her favourite dishes and also bring a cake to celebrate. Yash asks Isha to cut the cake and announces he has a special gift for his most special person. He gifts speakers to Isha and she's taken aback by his sweet gesture.

Isha says she thought Yash might gift something to Gauri or Arundhati since they are special to him. Yash says they are special to him but his sister is most special to him. The Deshmukhs start dancing and Arundhati gets emotional to see her daughter smiling again. Anirudh says it's a great thing that their children are stuck together and wishes their bond never breaks. Anirudh unknowingly addresses Arundhati like a friend and she replies in the same tone. They start smiling at each other and this makes Isha, Abhi, and Yash happy to see their parents smiling again. However, Anirudh gets a call from Sanjana, and Arundhati is brought back to reality.

Later, Kanchan asks Anirudh to meet Sahil and teach him a lesson. Arundhati asks Anirudh not to take such a drastic step since Sahil too, is of Isha's age and is naive. Anirudh agrees with her but Kanchan says she's right. Appa scolds Kanchan and asks her to keep quiet and mind her own business, instead of giving wrong advice.

(Image Source: Still from the show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte)