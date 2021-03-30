Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode March 29: Abhi Convices Kanchan To Let Him Marry Anagha

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 29 episode, Anirudh slams Arundhati for grounding Isha and keeping an eye on her whereabouts. Arundhati looks at Isha surprised and tells Anirudh that she never forced Isha to stay at home or kept her grounded like a criminal. She tells him that Isha might have manipulated him. Sanjana tries to talk in between them but Arundhati shuts her. She tells Anirudh that she's only keeping an eye on Isha because she knows what her daughter is up to and moreover, Isha is not yet fully grown to take her own decisions. Anirudh asks Isha if she wants to come with him to Sanjana's house and Isha denies saying she has to attend classes in peace and would prefer staying home for that.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Anirudh then tells Arundhati that if Abhi and Anagha's marriage does not work, she will be responsible for it. Arundhati replies that if their marriage does not work, they will be responsible for it and not any third person. Anirudh taunts Arundhati that she ruined another festival, to which Appa replies that their festival was ruined the moment Anirudh decided to bring Sanjana home. He tells Anirudh that he has spoilt his past, present, and future for the sake of Sanjana.

The next day, Yash complains about how the Pandemic changed situations and restricted them from celebrating each festival. Appa explains to him not to lose hope and they make plans for the day. Later, Appa and Yash speak about Abhi and Anirudh and Appa also tells Yash that Anirudh might bring up the topic of him giving away Samridhi mansion to Arundhati. Meanwhile, Sahil calls up Isha and asks her to come out and play Holi with him. When she denies it, he decides to come to her house to play Holi and this worries Isha.

Abhi tries to convince Kanchan to let him marry Anagha. Kanchan enquires about Anagha and says that she's elder to him and they need to decide about kids soon. Abhi says he's comfortable with her and which is why he wants to marry her and if he wanted to marry a perfect girl, he would have married Ankita, but he does not love her. Kanchan says she does not want him to marry Anagha and Abhi says if he does not get married to Anagha, he would never get married in life.

Sanjana and Anirudh talk about celebrating Holi last year and they speak about Isha. Later, Sanjana manipulates Anirudh to get his hands on the Samridhi mansion because he deserves to be the owner of it, instead of Arundhati. After lunch at the Samridhi mansion, everyone praises Arundhati's cooking skills and Isha tries to sneak out of the house while Kedar stops her. When the topic of Abhi and Anagha's wedding comes up, Kanchan shows she's clearly disappointed by it.

Image Source: Still from the show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte