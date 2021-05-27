Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update For May 26: Arundathi Misses Anagha

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 26 episode begins with Isha and Gauri making fun of the mess created by Sanjana and Ankita in the kitchen. Isha says Kanchan correctly schooled them and made them prepare dinner. Gauri sides with Sanjana and says she knows to cook but baffles when there are too many people. Isha says Arundathi knows everything.

She can cook for numerous people even without Vimal's help. Isha and Gauri discuss how Arundathi works in the kitchen during summer. Isha goes on to say that Arundathi loves cooking and never complaints. Sanjana overhears Isha and says that's because Arundathi only knows to cook. Isha decides to ignore Sanjana and the former and Gauri leave the room.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Ankita enters the room saying she wants to sleep there and not in the kitchen. Isha says there is no space in this house so she has to sleep in the kitchen. Sanjana asks Ankita to not sleep next to her and they get into an argument. Gauri stops them and says she will sleep in the kitchen, she has no issues.

Isha gets tired of Sanjana and Gauri's fights. Later on, Ankita and Sanjana fight over a blanket and eventually go to sleep. The next morning, Sada gets coconuts for the pooja. Kanchan asks him if his mother knows about Ankita and Abhi. Sada says the entire village does but they shouldn't be worrying about it.

Aapa explains to Kanchan and tells her to stay calm. Kanchan says Arundathi has started a hostel in this house. She says that one day, Arundathi's good deeds are going to drown her. Later on, Ankita and Abhi get into a heated argument. Ankita asks Abhi if he is missing Anagha. Abhi tells her to get ready for the pooja.

Ankita asks Abhi if he will meet Anagha after returning to Mumbai. Abhi says he owes her an explanation. Ankita says she will also come along but Abhi refuses to entertain her request. Arundathi lashes out at Ankita. Later on, Ankita eats chocolate during her fast for the pooja. During the pooja, Sanjana suggests Anirudh quit his job.

She says his job might affect depending on how the family treats Ankita. Anirudh refuses to quit the job. Arundathi gets emotional remembering Anagha and the good deeds she did. Ankita apologises to Arundathi for troubling her. Arundathi tells Ankita that even if she leaves the house no one can harm her family. Aapa announces that no one can replace Arundathi.

