'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode Written Update For May 29: Did Ankita Fake Her Suicide?

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 29 episode begins with Aai making tea for Aapa. The latter asks her why did she make it. Aai says Isha and Gauri are sleeping and she tried to wake Ankita but she did not wake up. Aapa tells Aai to instruct Isha. Aai says Ankita and Sanjana should be taking care of everyone in absence of Arundathi.

Aapa says Anagha was a nice girl, she would have done everything by her will. He blames Aai for rejecting her earlier. Anirudh returns from his run. He asks if Sanjana made the tea. Aai says Sanjana is still sleeping. Later on, Anirudh tries to wake Isha. He tells Isha to wake up and ask Aai, Aapa for breakfast. Isha tells Anirudh to wake Ankita.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode written update

On May 29 Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Anirudh then goes to wake Sanjana. While waking Sanjana, Ankita also wakes up. She tells Anirudh she will make something for Aai and Aapa. She continues that she didn't sleep the entire night thinking about Arundathi. Sanjana wakes up and says she is a liar.

Anirudh tells Sanjana to get ready and cook breakfast for Aai and Aapa. Sanjana taunts Anirudh saying now they need her. Later on, in the kitchen, Yash and Abhi try their hand at cooking. Aaji comes into the kitchen and says she will cook. Yash and Abhi tell her that they can cook well. Aaji says she will see their skills in Mumbai.

Sanjana enters the kitchen and asks what should be cooked. Aaji taunts her and says she will do it. Sanjana digests her pride and again asks her the same question. Abhi says they will handle it. Sanjana taunts Abhi about Ankita still sleeping. She says Ankita is making Abhi do all her work.

Yash schools Sanjana over equality talks. Gauri comes and offers to help. Yash refuses her help too. Sanjana storms out. Later on, Aaji hails Yash and Abhi for taking over the kitchen duties. Aaji decides to make Ankita cook. She yells at Abhi and tells him to wake Ankita.

Abhi asks Ankita to wake up but the latter does not budge. Later on, Abhi and Ankita get into a huge argument. Abhi denies leaving Dr Vasudhara's hospital. He asks Ankita if she had really tried to kill herself. Later on, Ankita's mother calls and asks her whereabouts. Ankita tells her mom that Abhi cannot learn about her truth.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.