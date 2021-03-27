'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Update March 26: Sahil Convinces Isha To Come To His Place

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte’s episode starts with Isha arguing with Sahil about its latest visit. In the meantime, the situation between Arundhati and Anirudh is still tense. Morevoer, Abhi’s problems are getting worse with every passing second.

Isha argues with Sahil on a call

Isha and Sahil are secretly dating. This relationship has created some serious chaos in her life. The episode starts with Isha yelling at Sahil for visiting her house. Sahil tells her that he chose to visit her since her mother was the one who wanted Isha’s friends to hang out at her place. Sahil further adds that he also wanted to impress Isha’s family. Isha is unimpressed by these reasons and lets Sahil know about the same. While Isha continues to argue with him, Sahil makes fun of the entire situation. Sahil then invites Isha to his place. Isha tells him that she will think about it.

Isha yells at Yash’s girlfriend

After Isha’s call with Sahil ends, Gauri enters her room. Gauri asks Isha if she could try on a few outfits she has designed. Isha denies her request but Gauri continues to persist. This makes Isha angry and she ends up yelling at Gauri. She tells Gauri that nobody in the house has an issue when Yash or Abhi hanging out with their girlfriends. But she cannot even hang out with her friends and is stuck in the house. Arundhati hears this conversation and helps Isha understand their perspective.

Abhi and Ankita get into an argument

Abhi is standing outside the hospital when Ankita spots him. The moment Abhi sees her he gets frustrated and Ankita begins yelling at him. She tells him that she knows he is in love with Anagha. Abhi tells him denies this and tells her and he is not ready to get married. The two continue arguing. Soon Abhi points out to Ankita that it is none of her business who he chooses to be with since she was the one who left him. Ankita gets furious over this comment. She leaves him and goes back to the hospital.

Isha lies to Anirudh and Arundhati

After her argument with Arundhati, Isha calls up Sahil again. He tries to console her and invites her to his place. Isha who is miffed at her mother makes up her mind and tells him that she will visit him. Isha knows that Arundhati will not allow her. So, she calls up her father, Anirudh and lies to him about her friend having a birthday party. He encourages Isha to go to the party and have a good time. When Arundhati hears the conversation, she asks her where she is planning to go. Isha lies to Arundhati and tells her that she can ask for all the information from her father.

