Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update Apr 21: Abhishek Gets Defamed For Medical Negligence

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 21 episode begins with Aapa reading the newspaper and he gets shocked seeing Abhishek's name being defamed. Abhishek and Dr Vasudha get blamed for medical negligence towards the pregnant woman and her baby. Aapa shows the news to Arundathi and she reads it out loud.

Yash and Kanchan get shocked listening to headlines. Arundathi breaks down and asks why are they printing false news. Yash gets mad at the newspaper company. Arundathi starts crying and says why hasn't the newspaper written about how the family members assaulted Abhishek. Everyone starts worrying about the situation.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Aapa tells Yash not to inform Abhishek about the news. Kanchan starts worrying about Abhi's engagement. Aapa suggests postponing the event and says currently Abhi is not in a perfect mental or physical state to get engaged. Arundathi gets shocked and starts crying.

She recalls the moment when Abhi got his job at the hospital. She also remembers the time when Abhi told her about his dreams. Arundathi breaks down remembering the hospital incident. Abhishek gets a call from Dr Vasudhara and she tells him about the news. She suggests Abhi stay at home and rest.

Dr Vasudha tells Abhi that the patient's family has lodged a complaint against the hospital, herself and Abhishek. She explains to Abhi that she is trying to fix things from her end. She also informs him that he might have to come to the police station as the assault against him would have a different case.

Anirudh losses his calm after reading the news. He bursts out in anger and blames Dr Vasudha for not handling the hospital's PR. Aapa tries to calm him down but Anirudh listens to no one. Anirudh blames the hospital for not having security. He says now Abhishek will be pulled in this case.

Abhishek runs downstairs to get the newspaper. Arundathi tries to stop him but he manages to get it. He breaks down reading the news and gets worried that his license might get cancelled. Anirudh tells Abhishek not to worry as he will manage everything. Yash takes Abhi upstairs.

Aapa asks Anirudh to call Anagha's parents and postpone the engagement. Anirudh refuses to do it and says if her parents said anything about this news, he might lash out at them. Arundathi takes up the responsibility to call Anagha's parents. Later on, Anagha video calls Abhishek and checks on him. Arundathi and Abhishek talk and the latter opens his heart out to her.