Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Apr 5: Isha Makes A Request To Arundathi & Anirudh

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 5 episode begins with Isha recalling how Arundathi slapped her in front of everyone. She goes to remember all stressing and sad moments of her life. Isha starts crying and to avoid anyone hearing her voice, she goes outside her room. Isha comes outside her room and starts crying.

She gets a flashback of all events that happened in her life, good and bad. Arundathi wakes up and realises Isha is missing. She wakes up Devika, Abhi and Yash. Everyone starts looking for Isha but she is nowhere to be found. Arundathi starts worrying about Isha and sobs. Yash realises the main door is locked and says Isha is inside.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - Apr 5

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Arundathi gets scared and runs towards the terrace. She gets shocked to see Isha trying o commit suicide. Isha takes a step forward but Yash and Abhi pull her back. Isha loses her calm and gets a panic attack. She starts screaming that she doesn't wish to live anymore.

Arundathi gets shocked to see Isha's condition. Isha fumbles that Arundathi slapped her in front of Sahil and Anirudh & Arundathi are getting divorced. Abhi tries to call Isha. Seeing Isha's condition, Arundathi starts crying. She requests Isha to hug her. She schools her for trying to kill herself.

Arundathi tries to make her understand. She says suicide is never an option and suggests her to live her life. Isha asks Arundathi why everyone imposes restrictions on her. Isha asks Arundathi not to leave Anirudh so that everyone could stay happily again.

Arundathi asks Isha to promise her that she will never do something like this. Later on, Abhi calls Anirudh and tells him about Isha. The latter gets shocked and starts sobbing. Sanjana also starts worrying about Isha. Kanchan schools Isha for trying to hurt herself. Yash also opens his heart out to Isha.

Anirudh enters Isha's room and hugs her and both start crying. Isha tells Anirudh that she feels restless and nothing is going right. She requests Anirudh to come back and stay with them. Isha goes on to request Arundathi to forgive Anirudh. She asks Anirudh and Arundathi to come back together and promises to stay away from Sahil. Isha asks Anirudh and Arundathi not to put her in a situation where she has to choose between either.