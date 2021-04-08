'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For Apr 7: Anirudh, Arundathi Come Together For Isha

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 7 episode begins with Aai and Aapa asking Devika about Isha and she says Isha is totally fine. Anirudh thanks Devika for saving Isha and apologises for ill-treating her. Devika says she loves Arundathi and considers her family as her own. She says Arundathi has taught her one thing that is to be nice to people who are bad to us. Anirudh feels embarrassed. Devika also assures Anirudh that Isha will be fine and soon get out of this phase.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Aapa schools Aai for behaving inappropriately with Devika in past. He says people who stand with you during bad times are important. Abhi leaves for work and tells Anirudh to take Isha and Arundathi to the psychologist. Aai taunts Anirudh for taking Isha to a psychologist and Aapa asks her to stay quiet. Arundathi tries to distract Isha with her childhood stories.

Later on, Isha asks Arundathi where they are taking her. The latter says they are meeting a psychologist today. Isha tries to bail out of their plan but Arundathi explains to her the need to do so. Isha tells Arundathi about calling Sahil and shares his reaction. Arundathi suggests Isha to stay away from him. Isha tells Arundathi she is fine and doesn't need a psychologist. However, Arundathi convinces her.

Arundathi says that she and Anirudh have decided to see a psychologist as they feel Isha needs to talk to someone new. Isha asks Arundathi if she has thought about getting back with Anirudh. Before Arundathi could answer, Devika comes there. Isha hugs Devika and thanks her for helping. Devika explains to Isha that it is just a phase. She tells her that in their college days, even she has done complicated things.

Isha says she wants a friendship like Arundathi and Devika. However, she feels sad as she has no such friends. Devika tells Isha that she has her entire life ahead. Anirudh lashes out at Sanjana as she takes Isha's condition lightly. Later on, Anirudh and Arundathi take Isha to meet the psychologist. The psychologist tells Anirudh and Arundathi that their image in Isha's heart has changed due to the changing circumstances.