'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For April 1: Arundathi To Leave Samrudhi Mansion

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 1 episode begins with Arundathi getting emotional after listening to Anirudh's side of the story. Yash tells Arundathi that Anirudh simply wanted to make her feel guilty but Arundathi takes Anirudh's side. She says Anirudh is not wrong and as a father, he has done everything possible for his kids.

Yash asks Arundathi if she is going to change her decision about divorcing Anirudh and she simply denies it. Arundathi says she wants Anirudh to have his rights over the house. She also says that after divorcing Anirudh, she will leave Samrudhi mansion and start a new life outside. She says everyone needs to accept the reality now.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Aai tells Aapa that Anirudh is correct. She says Arundathi's mother should take care of her now. Aai disagrees with Aapa and opposes giving Arundathi her rights on the house. Arundathi overhears everything. She tells her final decision to Aapa.

Arundathi says after divorcing Anirudh, she will leave Samrudhi mansion and stay with her mother. She tells Aapa to let Anirudh come back home and live with Sanjana. However, Aapa denies doing so. He tells her that from now he doesn't want Arundathi to do any of his work. He also says that if Arundthi leaves the house, he will also leave after her. Aapa stands firm on his decision.

Isha meets Sahil and goes out with him. Later on, Abhi tells Arundathi about Anagha's parents. He says Anagha will soon tell her family about getting married to him. Abhi and Arundathi discuss how Sanjana has no empathy towards Arundathi. When Arundathi asks Abhi about Isha, he says he has no idea. Arundathi worries about Isha.

Isha and Sahil go to a resort away from the city. Sahil convinces Isha and books a room. Arundathi asks Yash to call Isha from Gauri's house but Yash tells her that he had just dropped Gauri at a meeting. Devika sees Isha with Sahil at the resort. She calls Arundathi and tells her about it. Arundathi gets shocked and rushes to the resort.