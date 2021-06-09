Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For June 8: Sanjana Feels Shattered

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 8 episode begins with Kanchan and Isha talking about Arundathi and Anirudh. Kanchan says if Arundathi forgives Anirudh, she can convince Anirudh to leave Sanjana. Isha tries to make her understand that Anirudh doesn't want to leave Sanjana. Kanchan says Arundathi needs to quit being stubborn. Isha tells Kanchan to relax and sides with Arundhati. However, Kanchan expresses that she can't see Anirudh and Arundathi getting separated and divorced.

Aapa overhears Isha and Kanchan's conversation. Isha tells Kanchan that she doesn't understand right and wrong. She says she is simply worried about Arundathi's health and doesn't want more stressful days for the latter. Aapa interferes and says Isha is correct. He schools Kanchan for trying to force her decisions on Arundathi. Aapa tells Kanchan that Anirudh has acted incorrectly with Sanjana and Arundathi. He says Anirudh cannot control their lives according to his comfort.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - June 8, Tuesday

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Aapa tries to tell Kanchan that Anirudh was wrong. He says Sanjana interpreted according to Anirudh's words and promises. Kanchan refuses to accept Anirudh and Arundathi's divorce. Later on, Sanjana recalls Anirudh's proposal on her birthday. She remembers the time when Anirudh moved in with her. She starts crying when she remembers Anirudh's words about not wanting to leave Arundathi and his family.

Sanjana gets a phone call from Nikhil. She tells Nikhil that she will soon return home and meet him. She promises to buy video games for him. Yash asks Arundathi if she is fine. Arundathi sides with Sanjana when Yash blames her. Arundathi says Sanjana believed what Anirudh told her. She asks Yash whether Anirudh and Sanjana's relationship would have lasted for years without Anirudh's agreement. Yash agrees with Arundathi.

Anirudh tries to talk to Sanjana. He explains to her that their problems started when Sanjana started nagging about getting married. He tells Sanjana that he always loved her. Sanjana refuses to believe Anirudh. Sanjana tells Anirudh that she is tired of listening to people's taunts. She says she wants to get married to him and leave the house with him. Anirudh backs off and leaves. Sanjana bursts into tears.

On the other hand, Arundathi tells Yash that she needs to forget Sanjana and Anirudh. Ankita interferes and sides with Anirudh. She says Sanjana is stuck to Anirudh. Yash taunts Ankita. Arundathi tells Ankita not to give opinions on Sanjana and Anirudh's relationship. Ankita asks Arundathi if she and Abhi can leave to go back home. Arundathi tells her to leave immediately. Later on, Yash connects Vimal with Arundathi over a phone call.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.