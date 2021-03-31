Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Mar 30: Sahil Sneaks Inside Isha's Bedroom

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 30 episode begins with Kedar asking Abhi about Anagha. Kanchan says Arundathi has told everyone about Abhi and Anagha. She asks Vishakha if she is also supporting Abhi. Kanchan warns Kedar and Vishakha not to convince her. Kedar tries to make her understand that age doesn't matter in a marriage.

Aapa says that even though he is older than Kanchan, she always bullied him. Kedar says every woman is always wiser than any man. Kanchan tells them not to joke about everything. Kedar tries to explain to Kanchan but she stands firm on her decision. Vishakha asks Kanchan why she is rejecting Anagha.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - Mar 30

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Isha tries to escape from the Samrudhi mansion to meet Sahil. She tells Aapa that she is going to meet Gauri but Arundathi stops her and asks her to wait. Isha lashes out at Arundathi and goes back to her room. Sahil waits for Isha outside her house.

Isha asks Sahil to go back home but the latter says he is coming to meet her. Kedar continues to explain Kanchan but she gets even angrier. Kedar says he will get paan for everyone. Arundathi packs tiffin for Gauri and asks Kedar to give it to her on his way out. Yash gets excited and says he will also come along.

Later on, Yash, Kedar and Abhi whisper about Gauri and Yash. Kedar and Yash go out to get paan for everyone. Kanchan and Aapa get back to their room and Abhi also goes to his room. Arundathi pours her heart out in front of Vishakha.

Arundathi explains her concern about Isha to Vishakha. The latter motivates her to do whatever she is doing and asks her to be strong. Sahil hides from Yash and Kedar. Yash tells Kedar about Isha and Sahil.

Yash goes to Gauri’s house and Sahil manages to sneak inside Isha’s room. Sahil tells Isha that he loves her and the latter expresses her feelings too. Arundathi walks towards Isha’s room. She knocks and asks her to open the door.

Sahil manages to get outside through the balcony. Sahil runs into Kedar and the latter sees Isha at the balcony. Kedar learns about Sahil sneaking inside Isha’s room. Arundathi and Kedar talk about Isha. He tells her about Sahil going outside the house. Arundathi starts worrying about Isha. Kedar tells her to not worry. He suggests tos simply pay attention to her, instead of talking.

Promo Image Source - Still from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte