'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update May 28: The Deshmukh Siblings Vow To Stay United

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 28 episode begins with Aai and Aapa waiting for Arundathi. Aai says she feels uncomfortable with Arundathi at the hospital. Aapa tells Aai to calm down. Aapa asks Aai why did she always trouble Arundathi even though she cares for her. Aai says it is how it is.

Yash tells Aapa that everyone has left the hospital. Aai tells Isha to light a diya lamp near the tulsi plant. Anirudh, Abhi and Ankita return home without Arundathi. Everyone starts worrying about the latter. Ankita says Arundathi needs to be admitted at least for a day at the hospital.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Ankita says she has checked Arundathi and they are waiting for the results that will be delivered tomorrow. Later on, Aai tells Ankita, Abhi and Anirudh to have food. Aai tells that Isha and Gauri cooked the lunch in absence of Arundathi.

Ankita taunts Sanjana saying at least some of them can cook. Isha reveals to everyone that Sanjana cooked the lunch. She says she didn't tell Aai because she didn't want any nuisance in the house. Later on, Anirudh thanks Sanjana for helping the family in their difficult time.

Sanjana inquires about Arundathi's health. Sanjana gets angry at Anirudh for siding with Ankita. However, Anirudh tells her to relax. Anirudh hugs Sanjana and apologises to her for being distant. Ankita enters the room and reacts in an awkward manner. Anirudh leaves the room.

Ankita taunts Sanjana that she should close the door. Further, Ankita tells Sanjana that she will never let the latter enter their family. Sanjana gets mad at Ankita and tells her to stay away. Later on, Yash asks Abhi if Arundathi is fine. While Abhi tries to keep things calm, Ankita barges in and says Arundathi might have serious issues.

Yash has an emotional breakdown. Abhi gets mad at Ankita for not handling things better. Later that night, Isha and Yash talk to Arundathi about her health. Isha tells Yash that she is worried about things changing around in the family. Yash tells Isha that he will always stay by her side. Abhi sees Yash, Isha sobbing and gets emotional. He promises them that they all will always stay together.

