Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Divorced After 9 Years Of Marriage? Here's All You Need To Know

Rumours about Television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's split has been doing the rounds for several months. However, the duo has not commented nor informed anything about their separation, though fans have been speculating their split ever since Aamir and Sanjeeda have been absent from each other's respective social media handles. Now, a source close to the couple has confirmed that the celebrity couple has parted ways.

Did Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced?

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that Aamir and Sanjeeda have separated and it has been nine months since the duo signed the divorce papers. The source added that the two have moved on in their life and are extremely private people hence they did not release an official statement announcing their separation. The couple also shares a daughter named Ayra Ali who was born through surrogacy and Sanjeeda Shaikh currently has custody of the child.

Sanjeeda is often seen sharing videos and photos of her daughter on various social media platforms. The couple had tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a long time, rumours about their split started making the rounds in 2020. Both Aamir and Sanjeeda have never spoken about their split. The couple first met on the sets of their show Kya Dill Mein Hai and later their friendship blossomed into love.

The couple was also seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3, they were the winners of the season. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjeeda will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web show Heera Mandi, she was last seen in the movie Kaali Khuhi that was released on Netflix. Shaikh will also be seen in the Punjabi movie Main Te Bapu. The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of her daughter Ayra and wrote 'Grateful' with heart emoticons as she shared the video.

On the other hand, Aamir Ali will next be seen in the movie Faraaz and the actor is also shooting for a web series. He was recently seen in Mika Singh's music video Majnu.

Image: Instagram/@iamsanjeeda/@aamirali