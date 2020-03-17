Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Formal Outfits To Notch Up Your Office Look; See Pics

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are two popular small-screen divas. Hina Khan's role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has gained a huge amount of fame. However, the ex-Big Boss contestant recently left the show to focus on other ongoing projects. Post Hina Khan's exit, Aamna Sharif stepped into her shoes and took over the Komolika legacy. Here are the best of formal looks from Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's wardrobe.

Here, Amana Sharif posed in a checkered co-ordinating outfit. The formal dress was sported with the new GG belt by Gucci. For glam, the Kahiin Toh Hoga actor kept it simple with nude makeup and minimal accessories.

In the second look, the Ek Villian actor slayed it in a subtle way. She stunned in a white jumpsuit with linning design print. Aamna Sharif wore a nude coloured pair of stilettos. Check out the Amana's dark nude makeup.

Amana Sharif's checkered outfit:

Slaying in a white jumpsuit:

Hina Khan's Formal Looks

Hina Khan is often seen donning various coloured and patterned blazers. From simple white to royal silk look, Hina Khan has got them all in her wardrobe. Check out the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star's formal attires.

In the first look, Hina Khan stunned in a blue and white strap design outfit. The co-ord blazer look was paired with pop-yellow heels. In the second look, the actor opted for a sober white pantsuit with minimal accessories.

