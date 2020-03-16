Mouni Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Drashti Dhami And Aamna Sharif Have A Fun-filled Weekend; Pics

An emergency was declared in the state and overnight, everything seemed to have halted in a city like Mumbai, which never sleeps. This also brought a halt to many ongoing shoots for daily soaps and movies. Here's how television actors made the most of their weekend since most of the shoots got cancelled at the last minute.

What did these television actors do over the weekend?

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a true bibliophile. Since the actor had ample of time for herself over the weekend, she spent her day digging her nose in a book. She shared pictures of her favourite past time on her Instagram account which gave her fans an insight of her weekend.

Shweta Tiwari

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Shweta Tiwari spent her weekend shooting for her daily soap. The actor shared some hilarious videos with her co-star Varun Badola. She also shared a few pictures and videos from behind the scenes from the sets of her show.

Drashti Dhami

Indian television actor Drashti Dhami also spent her weekend chilling with her family and her friends. She shared pictures and videos with her extended family on her social media account. She was seen partying with her friends and even making most of her weekend.

Aamna Sharif

Naagin fame Aamna Sharif also spent her weekend with her co-stars and her family members. She shared a picture on her Instagram story, asking her fans to be safe and responsible. Later, she shared a few images of her enjoying with her co-stars and friends.

Anjum Fakih

Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Falih too spent her weekend on the sets of her daily soap show. She shared a few videos on her Instagram account thanking the team of Balaji for arranging a medical check-up for the entire cast. The actor was seen being a bit nervous as she got tested for the common symptoms of Coronavirus.

