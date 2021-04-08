Aamna Sharif Shares Picture Of Parth Samthaan Playing Tennis; Says 'not Bad'

Aamna Sharif took to Instagram on April 7, 2021, to post a video that shows her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan playing Tennis with Amit Kapoor. The video is in the form of a boomerang that shows the two going back and forth in the game. Parth Samthaan can be seen in a white nightsuit that had a matching top and bottom. Amit Kapoor is wearing a green sweatshirt with a pair of black pants. Aamna Sharif wrote the words, “not bad” on the video while tagging the two who were playing the game.

Aamna Sharif judges Parth Samthaan's game

Yesterday, April 7, 2021, Aamna Sharif opened up to ANI about making her OTT debut with Damaged 3. She said, “As an actor, I'm innately driven towards strong characters that add value to the narrative of a story. The Damaged franchise has presented interesting female characters that drive the story around them, which intrigued me to the show. As I read the script for the third instalment, I was hooked to the enigmatic persona of my character with deeply rooted secrets but a strong, confident, tough and unapologetic individual who lives by her rules”.

She further said in the interview, “I am excited to begin this journey and be a part of a story that I have loved, I hope the audience also resonates with the same sentiments of my character”. In season one of the psychological crime thriller web series Damaged, Amruta Khanvilkar played the lead, followed by Hina Khan in season two. Now Aamna Sharif is all set to step into the role of the lead in the series.

Parth Samthaan has taken on a different role as a Hero of the Underworld and Bollywood in Mai Hero Bol Raha Hu. In roles such as Anurag Basu and Manik, the actor is known for his starry-eyed romance. His new look in the upcoming web series, on the other hand, is timeless and totally defies his cute boy image. The series follows the adventures of Nawab, a young man with a big dream of ruling both the underworld and Bollywood. It will be thrilling to see a series that transports us back to the 1990s when the underworld had a significant influence on Bombay. Every wealthy individual desired to rule the city, and gang wars were all too common.