Aamna Sharif's Style Is All The Inspiration You Need For Your Next Brunch Outing

Aamna Sharif is a popular face in the Indian television industry. She became known with the character of Kashish Sinha in the popular show Kahiin toh Hoga. She made her Bollywood debut with the Aloo Chaat (2009), opposite Aftab Shivdasani. In the same year, she also starred in Aao Wish Karein, with Shivdasani again. In 2014, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain. In 2019, Aamna Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she plays Komolika Chaubey, replacing Hina Khan.

Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, she is also well-known for her great fashion sense and has become a fashion icon. Lately, Aamna Sharif seems to be giving out major style inspiration you need for your next brunch outing.

Aamna Sharif is the style inspiration you need for your next brunch outing

Aamna Sharif has donned a pink colour short sleeveless dress. She wore a bright yellow bomber jacket on top of the dress. She wore large hoops and black colour shades. She wore white colour shoes, with a pink design on it. The actor gave her look a final touch by tying her hair in a half bun and keeping the makeup to minimal. This outfit makes for the perfect brunch look.

Aamna Sharif is seen posing in a lemon yellow body-fit dress. She has left her wavy hair open and given them a messy look. She has worn golden shimmery stilettoes. She has given a very natural and nude look to her makeup, that makes it just the perfect outfit for your next brunch outing.

