Lasagne Recipe for A Sunday Brunch With Friends And Family

Everyone loves a good lasagne because it's a good way to feed a crowd of people. Lasagne can never go to waste as it can be very easily frozen and reheated again. The leftovers will keep people happy for days to come. And everyone knows that a well-cooked lasagne tastes just breathtaking.

Easy lasagne recipe to prepare for Sunday family brunch

In a Dutch oven, cook sausage, chicken, onion, and garlic over medium heat until it turns well brown. Then stir in the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and water. Add sugar, basil, fennel seeds, Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons parsley. Now let it simmer, covered, for about one and a half hours, while stirring occasionally. Take a large pot of lightly salted water and boil it. Cook lasagne noodles in the boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain noodles, and rinse them with cold water. Then in a mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese with egg, along with remaining parsley, and a half teaspoon salt. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). To assemble, spread one and a half cups of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Arrange 6 noodles lengthwise over the meat sauce. Spread with one half of the ricotta cheese mixture. Top it with a third of mozzarella cheese slices. Spoon one and a half cups meat sauce over mozzarella, and sprinkle with one fourth cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers, and top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil: to prevent sticking, either spray foil with cooking spray or make sure the foil does not touch the cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove the foil, and bake the lasagne for another additional 25 minutes. Let it cool for 15 minutes then you can serve.

